Register
09:59 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fireworks explode at police vehicles after being fired at police officers with a water cannon during clashes with nationalist youths in the Springfield Road area of Belfast on April 8, 2021 as disorder continued in the Northern Ireland capital following days of mainly loyalist violence. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)

    Former NI Officials Urge PM Boris Johnson to Act to Prevent 'Dangerous Political Vacuum' in Belfast

    © AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITH
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082589751_0:0:3126:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_719a76b88d8537842fd85fa101b94a09.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104261082725945-former-ni-officials-urge-pm-boris-johnson-to-act-to-prevent-dangerous-political-vacuum-in-belfast/

    Northern Ireland has recently seen more than 10 days of violent protests during which demonstrators clashed with police and burned vehicles. Almost 90 law enforcement officers were injured during the unrest.

    Former Northern Ireland officials have urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act immediately in Northern Ireland as the country may fall. The letter signed by former ministers from different political parties, including four Northern Irish Secretaries of State, says recent unrest on the streets of Belfast reflects the government's failure to sustain positive political momentum.

    The signatories called on Boris Johnson to address the damage done by Brexit to peace in Northern Ireland.

    "The lesson of the past 50 years or more in Northern Ireland is that if there is no forward movement things do not stand still: they fall over. It is the responsibility of the UK government to ensure that does not happen because there is nothing more dangerous than a political vacuum", reads the letter.

    According to former officials, there is a strong sense among loyalists and unionists that no one is listening to them and that the government has not been honest with them "about the consequences of Brexit".

    Only continuous engagement with local communities will defuse tensions over the Irish border, the ministers said.

    "The most immediate step is therefore for the government, at the highest level, to be seen to take an interest", the signatories wrote urging the government to regain the initiative and restore "badly" damaged trust with the authorities.

    What Happened in Northern Ireland?

    At the end of March, the country saw more than 10 days of unrest, which saw demonstrators attacking police officers with petrol bombs, fireworks, and bricks. Several vehicles were burned, including a bus. The unrest began in loyalist areas where criminal gangs linked to loyalist paramilitaries have influence.

    Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burns on the Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021
    © REUTERS / JASON CAIRNDUFF
    Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burns on the Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021

    So far, the authorities and law enforcement have not provided a definitive answer as to the cause of the unrest, but reports say several factors led to the situation, with anger over the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), being the most crucial.

    The NIP is part of the Brexit deal that the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed to after the latter decided to leave the bloc. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market and the bloc conducts checks on goods on the border between the UK (England, Scotland, and Wales) and Northern Ireland.

    This was done to prevent hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a key provision of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence dubbed the Troubles.

    The Northern Ireland Protocol, however, resulted in disruption of food supplies and other deliveries due to checks at ports. This angered loyalists, who claimed that the agreement not only damages trade, but also threatens Northern Ireland's membership in the United Kingdom. In February, First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and other MPs launched a legal challenge against the NIP.

    How Has Boris Johnson's Government Responded

    Prime Minister Johnson recently said that authorities are holding talks with Brussels on ways to cut checks at ports in Northern Ireland. Speaking in Belfast, the PM said that the government is now "sandpapering" the NIP into shape. He said that if it turns out that the provision of the Brexit deal is not working in the interests of Britain he will invoke Article 16. The latter allows both Brussels and London to temporarily suspend the NIP if it causes "economic, societal, or environmental difficulties".

    It appears that the prime minister's statements have so far failed to assuage local communities. A recent poll commissioned by Queen's University in Belfast revealed that 86 percent of respondents distrust or distrust a lot the UK government, while only 5 percent have trust in the UK authorities.

    The poll also revealed that 71 percent of respondents don't believe that their views will be heard and addressed.

    Tags:
    The Troubles, Brexit, Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse