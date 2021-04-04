Register
04:09 GMT04 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pupils arrive at a school in in Manchester, England, Monday March 8, 2021.

    UK School Teachers Face 'Derogatory Sexualised' Language, Threats of Violence From Students - Report

    © AP Photo / Jon Super
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082534576_0:224:3072:1952_1200x675_80_0_0_992f87b232679d2cfe1beca499cee324.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104041082534552-uk-school-teachers-face-derogatory-sexualised-language-threats-of-violence-from-students---report/

    According to the report, a survey of more than 4,700 union members revealed that 38% of female school teachers have faced verbal harassment from students in the last year, while 10% have received threats of physical assault from students during that period.

    School teachers in the UK are dealing with "derogatory sexualized" language and threats from out-of-control students in the classroom, BBC reported following the annual conference of the NASUWT union.

    According to the report, there has been a "deterioration" in student conduct in recent years as many teachers "struggle alone" with some serious cases.

    "Today, we have to deal with many of society's problems in schools, issues with drugs and violence, knife crime, county lines that spill over into our classrooms," NASUWT executive member Wendy Exton is quoted in the report as saying in her address. "Today's behaviour directed to us as teachers include not only vile language, but derogatory sexualised terms, threats to ourselves and our families, and indeed, violence itself."

    According to the conducted poll, 6% of teachers had been physically abused by students in the previous year.

    "These crimes often go unreported as schools are afraid of the repercussions," Exton added. "In classrooms, many staff are struggling alone with extreme behaviours."

    The report indicates, citing a motion passed at the meeting, that teachers are often left without sufficient resources, and many school and college leaders do not obtain adequate training.

    Exton said that any blame for bad behavior was generally shifted away from the student, with reasons ranging from "from living on a council estate to trauma and even lack of tobacco."

    "We need to reclaim our classrooms, but we cannot do it alone," she stated.

    Eton College
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kazimierz Mendlik / Eton College
    UK Education Secretary Weighs in on 'Rape Culture' in British Schools
    The conference participants lambasted schools and colleges for claiming that "unacceptable" student behavior is simply "part of the job."

    According to the report, teachers who have balloted for strike action in order to refuse to teach aggressive students were praised in a motion at the meeting.

    The NASUWT general secretary, Dr. Patrick Roach, reportedly claimed that the union was "unequivocal" that teachers should not be subjected to any sort of abuse in the classroom or online.

    "The union is continuing to take steps, up to and including industrial action and refusal to teach ballots, where members report to us that serious pupil indiscipline or abuse is going unchallenged by their school," he said.

    "In no circumstances should teachers be subjected to abuse simply for doing their jobs," a spokesperson for the Department of Education reportedly said.

    The department stated that it has "ambitious plans" to change school behavior, including making behavior management a central component of early teacher training and enhancing school guidance. The government is also investing £10 million in "behavior hubs," where schools with "exemplary behavior cultures" exchange best practices with those looking to change, according to a spokesperson.

    Related:

    Alabama House Votes to Remove Decades-Long Ban on Yoga in Schools
    High-School Cheerleader Opens up on Being Targeted in 'Deep Fake' Plot by Rival's Mother
    UK Police: 'Malicious' Communication Prompted Evacuation of Cardiff School
    Teacher in UK School Fears for Life Amid Uproar Over Prophet Cartoon – Reports
    London School Nearly 'Eliminates Bullying' by Banning Break Time Games Like Football
    Tags:
    teachers, teacher's union, United Kingdom's National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), UK National Union of Teachers (NUT), schoolchildren, public school, high school, school, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse