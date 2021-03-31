Piers Morgan Says Archbishop of Canterbury Should be Sacked For ‘Disbelieving’ Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows earlier this month when she claimed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which occurred on 19 May 2018 wasn’t actually real and that the couple got spliced three days earlier in the presence of Archbishop of Canterbury.

Piers Morgan is no longer the host of Good Morning Britain, but this doesn’t stop him from taking jabs at his nemesis Meghan Markle. The journalist posted a sarcastic statement on Twitter, suggesting that the Archbishop of Canterbury should apologise for not believing the Duchess’s allegations of a secret wedding, or be sacked.

The Archbishop of Canterbury should either apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims - or lose his job. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 31, 2021

​Morgan’s remark about sacking refers to his own resignation from Good Morning Britain. The TV host was told by his bosses to apologise for his statement in which Morgan voiced scepticism about Meghan Markle’s claim that the palace staff refused to help her when she told them she had suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy.

"Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said, while discussing allegations made by the Duchess of Sussex.

Private Wedding and other Allegations Made by Meghan Markle

During the two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about their life as working royals and the things which had led them to quit this life. The Duchess made several sensational claims, which caused strong emotions across the globe. She accused one member of the royal family of racism, claimed the palace was perpetuating falsehoods about her and Prince Harry and said she lost her freedom after she became a royal.

Meghan also alleged that their lavish wedding, which reportedly cost taxpayers $44 million, was not real and that a private ceremony was held three days before the grand event.

"No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us'," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey adding that there were only three people at Nottingham Cottage – the bride and groom and the clergyman.

However, the Duchess’s claims raised eyebrows in Britain, because according to UK laws a marriage is only lawful when two witnesses are present.

Several weeks after the interview, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, Stephen Borton, who drew up the licence for the couple’s wedding, said that Meghan Markle was "confused" about the private ceremony. Borton said the couple are likely to have exchanged vows during that ceremony and that the wedding on 19 May in 2018 was the official one.

"They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. What happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law. I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed," said Borton.

And now Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury himself, has decided to break his silence about the subject. He too confirmed that the private ceremony was not legal.

"The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about [that]. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won't say what happened at any other meetings," Archbishop Welby said.