'Wrong Woman to Mess With': Meghan Markle's Co-Star Says She Deserves an Apology for Her Struggles

The Sussexes’ ratings have plummeted in the United Kingdom following their bombshell ‘tell-all’ to Oprah Winfrey, during which they made some controversial claims about alleged racism and lack of support in the royal household for mental health issues.

Meghan Markle’s former colleague D.B. Woodside has defended the duchess in the wake of scandalous Oprah interview claims, saying that the ex-actress is “the wrong woman to mess with”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the former ‘Suits’ actor called Markle “strong” and “resilient” woman in response to the duchess’ assertions that he has been constantly attacked by “racist” British media and that she did not receive help from the palace staffers when feeling suicidal.

"If they think that this kind of stuff is going to knock her off her game for very long, they picked the wrong woman to mess with,” Woodside said.

He also called the former Hollywood star is one of “the sweetest, nicest, most intelligent, thoughtful human beings” he has ever met.

"She is the wrong woman to mess with, they need to back up, back off, apologise because she is not the one,” the actor added, without specifying who “they” were.

The Express.co.uk authors have assumed that the ‘Lucifer’ actor was talking about the Royal Family.

The interview saw Meghan and Harry speak about their struggles in the palace and concerns from unnamed royals about the skin tone of their unborn son, while the duchess was pregnant with Archie. Since it went on air on 7 March and a day later in the UK, the popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sank to new lows among the British public.

A YouGov poll has found that in the post-interview era, negative attitudes towards Prince Harry have outweighed positive attitudes for the first time in history. Meghan Markle’s popularity has plummeted to 31%.

But there was still some strong support for the former actress; Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan went on to refute her interview claims that she was denied mental health support in the palace – his heated barbs towards “lying” Markle have cost Morgan a job and earned her tens of thousands of complaints filed towards Ofcom regulator.

Buckingham Palace said in response to Oprah talk that issues of race raised by the Sussexes were “concerning” and will be “taken very seriously,” although recollections about events in past years “may vary.”