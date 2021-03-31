Register
06:57 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    Harry and Meghan Had No Secret Wedding Before Official Ceremony, Archbishop of Canterbury States

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107414/03/1074140394_0:293:2710:1818_1200x675_80_0_0_7ded975817032b8d6661e278cb2c4ef4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103311082495715-harry-and-meghan-had-no-secret-wedding-before-official-ceremony-archbishop-of-canterbury-states/

    During their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that she and Prince Harry got married three days before the big event on 19 May 2018.

    The Archbishop of Canterbury has stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not secretly married before their official ceremony, despite claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the same time, the archbishop confirmed there was "a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess" before the official event.

    "The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about [that]. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won't say what happened at any other meetings", Archbishop Justin Welby said.
    The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (C) walks in procession after being Enthroned in Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury on March 21, 2013.
    © AFP 2021 / Leon Neal
    The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (C) walks in procession after being Enthroned in Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury on March 21, 2013.

    Before that, reverend Mark Edwards stated that a member of the archbishop's office had told him there was no official wedding.

    "Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand. Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event", a Lambeth Palace staffer reportedly said.

    According to the Daily Beast, the Sussexes' spokesman said the couple "exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19".

    Meghan Markle told Oprah she and Prince Harry "secretly got married" three days before the official ceremony in Nottingham Cottage. Prince Harry said that they called the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, adding there were "only three of us".

    In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg, where they will meet with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg, where they will meet with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs

    However, according to British law, at least two witnesses are required for a wedding to be considered official. A copy of the couple's official wedding certificate, obtained by British tabloids, also says they got married at St. George's Chapel of Windsor Castle.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, archbishop, archbishop, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse