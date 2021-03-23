Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Wins Vote of No Confidence, Says Won't be 'Bullied Out of Office'

The Scottish parliament has largely dismissed a no-confidence motion in First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by 65 votes to 31, with 27 lawmakers abstaining.
Speaking before the vote, Sturgeon defied those who she said wished to "bully" her out of office.
Reports emerged earlier in the day that Scottish parliamentary committee accused Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code of conduct by misleading the committee members over evidence in the sexual misconduct allegations about her predecessor Alex Salmond, who stepped down from the ruling SNP in 2018. He was accused of 13 sexual assault charges last year but was acquitted by a jury in Edinburgh.
Sturgeon had already been cleared of the ministerial code breach according to the conclusions of the Scottish government's independent standards adviser James Hamilton.
