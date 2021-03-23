Register
16:04 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Hamilton Report Into Sturgeon’s Conduct Raises More Questions Than Answers

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082428041_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_133867f1f84365ca40b67cc0628607fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103231082428159-hamilton-report-into-sturgeons-conduct-raises-more-questions-than-answers/

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon crowed on Monday that former Irish pubic prosecutor James Hamilton's report absolves her of any fault in the disastrous pursuit of sex-pest claims against her predecessor Alex Salmond. But closer reading reveals a mix of whitewash and fudge.

    The Hamilton report raises more questions than it answers over Scottish First Minster Nicola Sturgeon's handling of sexual harassment claims against her predecessor Alex Salmond.

    “Independent” Scottish government employee James Hamilton’s 61-page report is heavily redacted by the Crown Office, the state prosecutor whose chief the Lord Advocate also sits in Sturgeon's cabinet, obscuring the evidence for many of his opinions from readers — a point he made himself in a separate statement released on Monday.

    "A redacted report... cannot be properly understood by those reading it, and presents an incomplete and even at times misleading version of what happened," Hamilton wrote. "I am deeply frustrated that applicable court orders will have the effect of preventing the full publication of a report which fulfils my remit and which I believe it would be in the public interest to publish." 

    The report acknowledges that Sturgeon failed to inform the Scottish parliament of a meeting on March 29 2018 with Salmond’s legal representative Geoff Aberdein, where Aberdein says they discussed the allegations against the former Scottish National Party (SNP) leader ahead of a meeting between Salmond and Sturgeon at her home on April 2.

    Hamilton, a former Irish director of public prosecutions who has been the Scottish government's advisor on the Ministerial Code since 2013, accepts the first minister’s claim that she merely “forgot” about the key meeting when she addressed the Holyrood parliament in January 2019.

    "Her explanation for why she did not recall this meeting when giving her account to Parliament, while inevitably likely to be greeted with suspicion, even scepticism by some, is not impossible," he writes in chapter 7 of the report. "I accept that this omission was the result of a genuine failure of recollection and was not deliberate. That failure did not therefore in my opinion amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code."

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    First of Two Reports Clears Scottish First Minister Sturgeon of Misconduct
    Hamilton does not even conclude that Sturgeon misled parliament inadvertently, when her failure to mention the meeting clearly did so. He passes the buck to Holyrood with the words: "It is for the Scottish Parliament to decide whether they were in fact misled."

    Cover-Up or Incompetence?

    Hamilton's report emerged the evening before the Scottish parliamentary committee chaired by SNP MSP Linda Fabiani delivered its findings that Sturgeon had indeed misled the Holyrood assembly — although it also dodged the question of whether she did so intentionally.

    The report was also critical of government officials for delaying the release of key documentary evidence to the inquiry, some of which indicates they went on what one described as a "fishing" expedition for claims against Salmond.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain March 18, 2021
    © REUTERS / Andy Buchanan/Pool
    Scottish Parliamentary Committee: Sturgeon Misled and Breached Ministerial Code, Reports Say
    The first minister faced a vote of no confidence in the Scottish parliament later on Tuesday after the Scottish Conservative opposition brought it forward from Wednesday — after details of the findings were leaked to the media on Friday.

    Writing in the Daily Telegraph on Monday, former Glasgow South Labour MP Tom Harris pointed out that it is hard for Sturgeon to claim ignorance of the widely-rumoured accusations against Salmond — dating back to between 2009 and 2013 — when she served as his deputy first minister from 2007 to 2014 and deputy party leader for three years before that.

    "But you know who didn’t know about those rumours? You know who was completely blindsided until she first heard, from Alex Salmond’s own mouth, about the complaints against him as late as 2018, four years after he left office? That’s right, his protégé and trusted lieutenant, Nicola Sturgeon," Harris wrote. "We are asked to believe that this was a coffee-spitting moment, that nothing had prepared her for what Salmond was about to tell her."

    Harris charged that Sturgeon must have known about the rumours circulating in newsrooms and parliamentary lobbies, but kept quiet about them in the run-up to the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. Salmond resigned that year in the wake of the nationalists' defeat by a margin of over ten per cent.

    "She could have acted before Salmond chose to resign in the aftermath of the SNP’s defeat at the 2014 independence referendum. Instead she made the deliberate decision not to," Harris argued.

    "Either this less generous version of events is true or Sturgeon was, after all, uniquely insulated against gossip and rumour; she was extraordinarily ill-informed about what was going on in the administration she aspired to lead. In which case, how suited was she to taking over after Salmond left?"

    Related:

    Scottish Government Pressed Salmond Aide to Change Testimony to Sturgeon Conduct Probe
    Sturgeon Urged to Quit as Leaked Alex Salmond Sexual Harassment Probe Rules She 'Misled Parliament'
    Labour Leaders Urge Nicola Sturgeon to Resign if She's Found to Have Broken Ministerial Code
    Former Diplomat Craig Murray Convicted of Contempt of Court Over Reporting Salmond Trial
    Tags:
    Holyrood, Scottish National Party, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse