Register
23:13 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A marble metope sculpture (447-438BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection that is popularly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, depicting a battle between a Centaur and a Lapith.

    Not Losing His Marbles? Boris Johnson Rules Out Returning Parthenon Sculptures to Greece

    © AFP 2021 / Leon Neal
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103121082327889-not-losing-his-marbles-boris-johnson-rules-out-returning-parthenon-sculptures-to-greece/

    In the run-up to the bicentennial celebration of Greek independence, Athens has renewed its campaign to bring the fifth-century BC Parthenon Marbles carvings back to their native land.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected demands from Greek authorities to return the Parthenon Marbles, otherwise known as the Elgin Marbles.

    Johnson suggested that the priceless cultural artifacts were "legally acquired" and are the rightful property of the British Museum.

    "I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people - and indeed Prime Minister Mitsotakis - on the issue", Johnson said to Greek newspaper Ta Nea.
    "But the UK government has a firm longstanding position on the sculptures which is that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by the British Museum's trustees since their acquisition".

    In response to the Friday interview, Greek culture minister Lina ​Mendoni stated that the British PM had not been informed of "the new historical data regarding Greece's occupation by the Ottomans" that shows that there has "never been a legitimate acquisition of the Parthenon Sculptures by Lord Elgin and, therefore neither has the British Museum ever acquired the Sculptures in a legitimate manner".

    "The Ministry of Culture and Sports can provide the necessary documentary evidence that can inform the British people that the British Museum possesses the Sculptures illegally".

    Mendoni reaffirmed that Greece "does not accept legal possession, prefecture and ownership of the Sculptures in the British Museum".

    The Parthenon, as a symbol of UNESCO and Western Civilization, reflects universal values. We are all obliged to work towards this direction", she said.

    ​In 2020, Mendoni branded Elgin - an early 19th century British lord - a "serial thief" and accused him of having seized the marbles through illegal means.

    Shortly after ascending to the office of Greek Prime Minister in 2019, Mitsotakis offered to show never-before-seen treasures abroad in London in return for the marbles being returned to Athens.

    “I don’t think [Britain] should be fighting a losing battle. Eventually, this is going to be a losing battle … At the end of the day there is going to be mounting pressure on this issue", he told the Observer.

    He added that it is "a monument of global cultural heritage. But if you really want to see the monument in its unity you have to see what we call the Parthenon sculptures in situ … it’s a question of uniting the monument".

    Athens' New Acropolis Museum is built to contain artifacts discovered on the rock and on the surrounding areas - the Byzantine period, the Greek Bronze Age, and the Romans. It currently houses half of the original pieces. 

    The 2,500-year-old sculptures - initially carved as a single entity - were removed from the Acropolis over 200 years ago and have since been the subject of dispute over ownership between London and Athens.

    Approximately half of the original carvings were removed and taken to Britain in the early 19th century by employees of the 7th Earl of Elgin, Thomas Bruce, after having decorated the ancient Greek Parthenon temple and other buildings on the Acropolis for millennia.

     

    Tags:
    Elgin Marbles, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse