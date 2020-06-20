Register
23:51 GMT20 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A marble metope sculpture (447-438BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection that is popularly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, depicting a battle between a Centaur and a Lapith.

    Greece Again Calls on UK to Return Ancient Parthenon Marbles

    © AFP 2020 / Leon Neal
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006201079676007-greece-again-calls-on-uk-to-return-ancient-parthenon-marbles/

    In the early 19th century, British diplomat Lord Elgin stripped the Parthenon of half of its sculptures and brought them back to England, where they are now kept in the British Museum. The acquisition of the 'Parthenon Marbles' has been a contentious issue between Greece and Britain, and the disagreement continues to this day.

    The Greek government has urged the UK to return the Parthenon Marbles to Athens, as the Acropolis Museum marks its 11th anniversary, the Guardian reports.

    The Parthenon Marbles are a collection of classical Greek sculptures by architect and sculptor Phidias. They were originally part of the temple of the Parthenon but were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display in the British Museum in London.

    They have never been returned, as Britain has long argued that Elgin was given permission to take them by local Ottoman rulers.

    The country’s culture minister, Lina Mendoni, told local newspaper Ta Nea that the Greek government will not relinquish its claim over the stolen sculptures.

    “Since September 2003 when construction work for the Acropolis Museum began, Greece has systematically demanded the return of the sculptures on display in the British Museum because they are the product of theft,” she said.

    Medoni said that for years the British Museum had argued that Athens had nowhere suitable to display Phidias’ collection. However according to repeated polls, Britons have voiced their support for the return of the artifacts to their home country.

    “It is sad that one of the world’s largest and most important museums is still governed by outdated, colonialist views,” she said. 

    Greece has been campaigning for three decades for the return of the ancient sculptures and, in 2014, UNESCO offered to mediate between the two countries to resolve the dispute. The British Museum declined the offer.

    The Greek government has promised to strengthen its campaign to retrieve the artworks ahead of the country’s 200-year independence celebrations next year.

    Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s prime minister, told the Observer that Athens was prepared to exchange other priceless heritage artifacts for the return of the Parthenon Marbles.

    Greece has campaigned for the return of the marbles to be part of EU and UK Brexit trade negotiations.

    The new Acropolis Museum in Athens has a specifically designed space to house the missing sculptures, as the country awaits their return.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a renowned classicist and supporter of the marbles remaining in London, stating they were “rescued, quite rightly, by Elgin.”

    Related:

    UK-Greek Row Over Parthenon Marbles Ownership Resurfaces Amid Post-Brexit Negotiations
    Tags:
    UK, EU, Greece, Parthenon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse