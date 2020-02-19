Register
19:12 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A marble metope sculpture (447-438BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection that is popularly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, depicting a battle between a Centaur and a Lapith.

    UK-Greek Row Over Parthenon Marbles Ownership Resurfaces Amid Post-Brexit Negotiations

    © AFP 2019 / Leon Neal
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002191078354215-uk-greek-row-over-parthenon-marbles-ownership-resurfaces-amid-post-brexit-negotiations/

    A long-running disagreement between Greece and Britain over the true ownership of the Parthenon Marbles, a collection of Greek marble sculptures dating back thousands of years, has been reignited after a draft of ongoing post-Brexit trade negotiations was leaked to the public.

    The clause in the draft document, which was viewed by Reuters on Tuesday, reportedly includes the stipulation that “Parties should, consistently with Union rules, address issues relating to the return or restitution of unlawfully removed cultural objects to their countries of origin,” as reported by The Art Newspaper.

    Although the document didn’t mention any particular objects, it wasn’t long before the Parthenon Marbles were linked to the topic after it was revealed that the clause was added into post-Brexit trade negotiations at the request of Greece.

    ​​However, since news first broke of the matter, both sides have issued statements indicating that the return of the marbles is not part of any Brexit-related negotiations presently.

    “Greece’s request for the return of the Parthenon Marbles remains strong and it is not linked to a Brexit deal,” Stelios Petsas, a spokesperson for the Greek government, told Reuters. “We’ll continue to call for their return and if this is a tool we can use, we’ll consider it in due course.”

    As for Britain’s stance, a government spokesperson told Metro UK that the “position on the Parthenon sculptures remains unchanged - they are the legal responsibility of the British Museum.”

    “That is not up for discussion as part of our trade negotiations,” they added.

    Greece and Britain have been engaged in a longstanding dispute on the matter, as the British Museum has refused to return the 2,500-year-old sculptures, which were removed in the early 1800s from various sites in Greece at the direction of Thomas Bruce, the 7th earl of Elgin, when the country was under control of the Ottoman Empire. 

    According to the British Museum, Lord Elgin, who also acted at the time as the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, removed half of the marbles “with the full knowledge and permission of the Ottoman authorities.”

    “Lord Elgin was passionate about ancient Greek art and transported the sculptures to Britain,” reads the museum’s statement on the sculptures. “Their arrival in London was to make a profound impression upon western ideas of art and taste. It promoted the high regard that the European Enlightenment already had for ancient Greek civilisation.”

    However, that sentiment has not been shared by the Greeks. Since gaining its independence in 1832 from Ottoman rule, Greece has stayed the course on calling for the return of the sculptures, which are known in Britain as the Elgin Marbles.

    In January, ahead of Britain's official departure from the European Union, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told Reuters that the exit provided the perfect time for the return of the marbles, since the country was “distancing itself from the European family.” She later described Elgin at a conference in Athens as being “motivated by financial gain, publicity and self promotion,” noting that he “deployed illegal and untoward measures … in a blatant act of serial theft.”

    Mark Stephens, a lawyer at Howard Kennedy in London who believes the marbles were acquired illegally, told The Art Newspaper,“The only way for Greece to deal with this is to use its economic muscle in this debate.” Stephens further noted that a possible solution would more than likely take place at a “museum level rather than a state level.”

    At present, the remaining sculptures from the Parthenon are located in the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

    Related:

    'We Didn't Steal All of It': Twitter Pokes Fun at British Museum’s PR Campaign
    British Museum Chief Grilled for Saying Taking Greek Statues was ‘Creative Act’
    Fake Anti-Brexit Banknotes With Johnson and Rees-Mogg Added to Collection of British Museum
    Photo: World’s First Disposable Cup Will Appear at London’s British Museum
    Lack of UK Political Will Impedes Return of Elgin Marbles to Greece - Pundit
    Tags:
    Greece, Britain, Elgin Marbles, Elgin Marbles, Parthenon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse