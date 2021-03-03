Register
11:22 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    What to Expect in 2021 Budget as UK Gov’t Aims to ‘Tackle Virus, Protect Jobs’

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081980358_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_660719d80f34097fe00115a5f045e5bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103031082242043-what-to-expect-in-2021-budget-as-uk-govt-aims-to-tackle-virus-protect-jobs/

    The UK Budget for 2021, seeking to extend aid to people and businesses while ‘fixing’ finances is to be delivered against the backdrop of the country’s biggest economic recession in more than 300 years, soaring public borrowing driven by attempts to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and growing unemployment.

    As UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is about to deliver the 2021 Budget in the House of Commons, a spate of anticipated announcements have been reported ahead of the procedure.

    Here is a glimpse at what to expect as the British government announces “the next phase of the plan to tackle the virus and protect jobs", while looking ahead to repair finances and reboot the economy towards recovery.

    ​The Treasury is reportedly poised to reveal support measures to prop up the housing market and struggling businesses, while mulling tax hikes to help ‘balance the books’ amid unprecedented public borrowing, according to Sky News.

    Mortgage Initiative

    A low deposit mortgage scheme is believed to be in the pipeline, available to current homeowners as well as first-time buyers hoping to buy a house for up to £600,000.

    ​The new 5 percent deposit home loan guarantee scheme will have the government underwriting the remaining 95 percent. Low deposit loans are typically seen as more risky as borrowers could end up in negative equity over a plunge in house prices.

    The initiative echoes a UK-wide Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme launched in 2013 after the 2008 financial crisis.

    VAT Cuts, Stamp Duty Extension

    The Chancellor is also reportedly prepared to announce VAT and business rate cuts from 20 percent to 5 percent for the hospitality and tourist industries, which have been reeling from the crippling impact of the pandemic.

    Rishi Sunak was also said to be preparing to extend the stamp duty holiday - which had been due to expire on 31 March - until the end of June.

    ​In 2020 the Treasury said it would temporarily raise the stamp duty threshold from £125,000 to £500,000 for property sales in England and Northern Ireland, hoping the measure would boost the housing market.

    Business support

    The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or “furlough” scheme, that supported 11.2 million jobs since March 2020, when the first lockdowns were triggered by the onslaught of the pandemic, is reportedly to be further extended in the new budget until the end of September.

    The support scheme pays 80 percent of employees' wages for the hours they cannot work in the pandemic. Now, as of July, the government will contribute 70 percent and employers will have to pay 10 percent for hours not worked. In August and September the government will pay 60 percent and employers 20 percent, respectively.

    Self-Employment Income Support

    Furthermore, another 600,000 people will reportedly find themselves eligible for grants, including many self-employed. Earlier, the self-employment income support scheme (SEISS), allowing workers whose business has been affected by the pandemic to claim money from the Government, came under fire as many newly self-employed people missed out on the grants.

    Now, it is believed that with available tax return data for 2019-20, the failing will be remedied. The scheme is set to be continued through April 2021, according to media reports.

    ​Furthermore, a confirmed £5bln scheme will allocate much-needed fiscal aid to shops, pubs, clubs, gyms and hair salons - hardest hit by the pandemic restrictions. Accordingly, grants worth up to £18,000 will be offered.

    A sum to a reported tune of £520mln will be set aside to help businesses boost software and training programmes.

    Universal Credit

    To help low-income families through the pandemic, last year the Chancellor announced a £20 a week boost to Universal Credit. The hike, worth an annual £1,040, was set to last a year until the end of March, 2021.

    Taxes

    In an effort to ‘fix’ finances and pay off some the UK's enormous debts, the Chancellor will reportedly warn that a rise in corporation tax from 19 percent to at least 23 percent before the next election is imminent. The UK’s debt, at over £2 trillion, it is equivalent to 100 percent of its annual income for the first time since the early 1960s, writes the BBC.

    There are also reports that the chancellor is set to unveil freezing of income tax thresholds.

    In other suggested bailout measures, over £400mln are to be allocated to help museums, theatres and galleries reopen in England, with a £300m sports package also set aside.

    As the UK government continues with its vaccine rollout, there will be a further £1.65bn allocated towards the measures, according to UK media reports.

     

    Related:

    Former UK PM David Cameron Warns Chancellor Rishi Sunak Against Increasing Corporate Taxes
    Tech Firm Founded By Rishi Sunak's Father-in-Law Criticised for Links to Myanmar Military
    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Reportedly Set to Freeze Income Tax Allowances for Britons
    Furlough 'Lifeline' to be Extended in UK Budget Offering 'Support, Honesty, Building Future Economy’
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Rishi Sunak, budget, budget, budget
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse