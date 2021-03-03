Register
06:43 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Furlough 'Lifeline' to be Extended in UK Budget Offering 'Support, Honesty, Building Future Economy’

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082234329_0:0:3022:1701_1200x675_80_0_0_a2fe531fc2942d8da181e905c0ec89df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103031082240029-furlough-lifeline-to-be-extended-in-uk-budget-offering-support-honesty-building-future-economy/

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak is delivering a budget statement to MPs in the UK House of Commons on Wednesday, as the government vowed to set out "the next phase of the plan to tackle the virus and protect jobs" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while the Chancellor faces the daunting task of repairing public finances once the crisis is over.

    The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme that has served as a lifeline supporting workers amid the layoffs and lockdowns that the COVID-19 pandemic entailed will be extended until the end of September, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to announce in the new UK government budget, writes The Guardian.

    Also known as “furlough”, the support scheme which pays 80 percent of employees' wages for the hours they cannot work in the pandemic was introduced at the start of lockdown in March 2020, and has already been extended twice, with the last extension coming in November. The scheme is currently estimated to have cost the Treasury around £50bln ($69bln).

    As the UK Spring Budget statement is to be delivered to the House of Commons at around 12.30 GMT, the Chancellor will announce the government’s commitment to doing "whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis".

    Earlier, the Treasury added that the budget would have three themes: “Support, honesty and building the UK’s future economy.”

    ​“We’re using the full measure of our fiscal firepower to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people,” Sunak will state, according to the outlet, as more provisions are offered for workers and the self-employed.

    The government's chief finance minister is to reveal a three-point long-term plan to extend more support to people in the months ahead, while seeking to subsequently rebuild the post-pandemic economy and repairing public finances after recovery is underway.

    Furlough Lifeline

    In line with the cornerstone policy aimed at supporting the population during the COVD-19 challenges – the furlough scheme – ‘furloughed’ employees will continue to receive up to 80 percent of their pay for hours not worked. However, as of July, the government will contribute 70 percent and employers will have to pay 10 percent for hours not worked. In August and September the government will pay 60 percent and employers 20 percent.

    The scheme, which witnessed over a million food and accommodation workers on furlough at the end of January, with 938,000 in the retail sector, was set to finish at the end of April.

    11.2 million jobs have been supported by the scheme since March 2020.

    However, in line with the government's lockdown roadmap for the nation, gyms, hairdressers and non-essential shops will reopen no sooner than by 12 April at the earliest. Pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers outside if lockdown restrictions are eased by then.

    People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues.
    © AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
    People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues.

    Support will be extended to an additional 600,000 people, including many self-employed, who were not eligible for grants earlier.

    The self-employment income support scheme (SEISS), which allows workers whose business has been impacted by the pandemic to claim money from the Government, has been in place since the first lockdown, in May, and was worth 80 percent of past average monthly trading profits for those eligible at the time.

    The scheme will continue through April 2021, when the fourth grant will be available to claim, worth 80 percent of three months' average trading profits up to £7,500, while the chancellor will reveal the details of a fifth grant.

    This time around, hundreds of thousands more people will be eligible for the grants, with available tax return data for 2019-20 making this possible in the wake of criticism that newly self-employed people missed out on the grants earlier.

    Speaking ahead of the Budget, the chancellor said:

    "Our Covid support schemes have been a lifeline to millions, protecting jobs and incomes across the UK. There's now light at the end of the tunnel with a roadmap for reopening, so it's only right that we continue to help business and individuals through the challenging months ahead - and beyond."

    Applauding the decision to extend the scheme, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality was quoted as saying:

    "Extending the full furlough support for businesses up to and beyond the full reopening date for hospitality is a very positive move. It will help keep businesses afloat and more jobs secure as they trade their way back to prosperity in the months and years to come.

    ‘Building a Future Economy’

    The decision comes as unemployment in the UK amid the pandemic has already reached a rate of 5.1 percent and was forecast by the Bank of England to soar to 7.75 percent in the middle of the year, unless the job support schemes were extended.

    The Chancellor is also to extend the business rates and stamp duty holidays, and maintain the £20 a week boost in universal credit for six months.

    However, there have been reports ahead of the budget announcement that the Chancellor is to unveil a spate of tax hikes, with business groups bracing themselves for a growth in corporation tax from its current rate of 19 percent.

    ​The chancellor is expected to say:

    “First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis. Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that. And, third, in today’s budget we begin the work of building our future economy.”

    Related:

    UK Should Hold Off Increasing Taxes Until Next Year to Help Businesses Recover, Commentator Says
    UK Chancellor Sunak Denies Plan to Hike Taxes Then Cut Them Before Election
    Tax Breaks, Furlough Extension, Fiscal Stimulus Reportedly Set Out in UK Budget to Kickstart Economy
    UK Budget 2021: Ken Clarke Urges Sunak to Protect 'Young & Poor', Boost Taxes on Working Elderly
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Kwasi Kwarteng, budget, budget, budget, Budget, Rishi Sunak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse