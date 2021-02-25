Register
16:13 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Tax Breaks, Furlough Extension, Fiscal Stimulus Reportedly Set Out in UK Budget to Kickstart Economy

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081980358_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_660719d80f34097fe00115a5f045e5bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102251082185912-tax-breaks-furlough-extension-fiscal-stimulus-reportedly-set-out-in-uk-budget-to-kickstart-economy/

    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is to deliver the next Budget on 3 March, as the nation faces a plethora of challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, earlier underscored that the focus would be on “the next stage” of the response to COVID-19.

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly gearing up to offer some stunning budget boons next week while shelving plans for tax rises, as the UK government seeks to inject major stimuli into the economy later this year, writes the Daily Mail.

    The Chancellor was reportedly considering freezing tax rises, including a 5p increase in fuel duty that would have targeted drivers, after concluding that cars were too vital a transport safety measure during the pandemic, according to Treasury sources.

    RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams was quoted as saying:

    “Many drivers see their cars as a safe way to carry out essential journeys and have come to see having access to a vehicle as more important during the pandemic. If the Chancellor were to raise fuel duty, he would also risk choking any economic recovery as it will lead to increased costs for consumers and businesses.”

    Furthermore, Sunak is reportedly poised to announce VAT and business rate cuts from 20 percent to 5 percent for the struggling hospitality and tourist industries, a cabinet source is cited as confirming.

    Sunak was also said to be preparing to extend the stamp duty holiday - which had been due to expire on 31 March - until the end of June.

    Last year, the Treasury announced it would temporarily raise the stamp duty threshold from £125,000 to £500,000 for property sales in England and Northern Ireland, in a move anticipated to boost the housing market which had taken a financial hit amid the coronavirus crisis and ensuing lockdown.

    A single customer sits at the bar in a near-empty pub in central London on March 17, 2020 after the UK government announced stringent social distancing advice including avoiding pubs and restaurants as a measure to kerb the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19
    © AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    A single customer sits at the bar in a near-empty pub in central London on March 17, 2020 after the UK government announced stringent social distancing advice including avoiding pubs and restaurants as a measure to kerb the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19

    The £50Bln furlough scheme will be extended until the end of June when the Government hopes to lift all restrictions. The latter was first introduced last year in a bid to prevent mass redundancies amid the pandemic, but it has been extended several times and was set to finish at the end of April.

    In the pipeline were reportedly dramatic fiscal stimulus plans for the economy post-lockdown, possibly incorporating the introduction of free vouchers for High Street shoppers, in a "Shop Out to Help Out" scheme.

    ​The Resolution Foundation think-tank said a £100Bln stimulus was needed to "increase the chances of a strong recovery from the pandemic-induced slump and to ensure the recovery reaches firms and families," as it called on the Chancellor to give away £9Bln in vouchers for shoppers.

    A man wearing a face mask walks past graffiti, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain January 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    A man wearing a face mask walks past graffiti, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain January 19, 2021

    Lower alcohol duty was being ostensibly considered for restaurants and pubs, with non-essential retail at present expected to re-open on 12 April.

    Tory MP Giles Watling earlier urged ministers to prevent pubs and restaurants from being undercut by "cheap supermarket booze", with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying that the Chancellor was "looking very closely" at the idea.

    Alongside higher levies on alcohol sold at supermarkets the move is hoped to help local traders. Another possible move is to promote last summer’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

    “There is broad agreement that the support package has to go hand in hand with the roadmap,” the source was cited as saying, in reference to the government-announced COVID roadmap seeking to end the lockdown in England by 21 June this year.

    The Treasury will reportedly set aside billions of pounds to prop up the beleaguered economy through the remainder of the lockdown, in anticipation of a much-needed rally when restrictions are eased in the spring and summer.

    Sunak is expected to warn of long-term fallout for the UK from growing debt, and hint that a rise in corporation tax from 19 percent to at least 23 percent before the next election would be imminent.

    There was no official comment from the Treasury regarding the contents of Wednesday’s budget.

    Amid the speculation, the Treasury was cited by The Independent as saying:

    “Our priority throughout the past year has been to protect as many jobs as possible - which is why we’ve invested more than £280Bln to support jobs, businesses and our public services. We will continue to invest in protecting and creating jobs through the remainder of the pandemic and through recovery, and we will set out further details via the next stage of our Plan for Jobs at the upcoming Budget.”

     

     

    Related:

    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Set To Delay Tax Hikes Amid Third National Lockdown – Reports
    Labour Party Slams UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's 'Devastating' Planned Cuts to Universal Credit
    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Reportedly Set to Freeze Income Tax Allowances for Britons
    UK Tax Break Made 'Few Lucky Sellers' Better Off, Others Have to Pay More for Housing, Analyst Says
    Stamp Duty Holiday in UK to Be Extended to End of June, Report Says
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Rishi Sunak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, 1 February 2021.
    Biblical Plague Comes True: Kenya Fights Locust Invasion
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse