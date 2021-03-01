London Ready to Review Proposals on Nuclear Arms Treaty, UK Envoy to UN Says

"We will certainly look at any new proposals which came from the US, Russia and China or any combination [of countries]", Woodward said when asked about the possible inclusion of London and Paris to the new Moscow-Washington agreements on arms control.
At the same time, the diplomat said that the UK maintains a reliable minimum of nuclear deterrence and the country is "open and transparent about our doctrine".
"We feel for the moment that we are absolutely fulfilling our obligations, we recognize the new areas of concern and risk and we remain open to further discussion", Woodward added.
The diplomat also said that the UK sincerely welcomed the recent five-year extension of the New START treaty between the US and Russia.
The accord was in jeopardy of expiring in February 2021, as Moscow and Washington could not agree on conditions to extend it. The former US administration had been advocating to include China in the New START treaty, prompting Russia to raise the issue of France and the UK participating in nuclear arms control.
