Pentagon Says New START Extension Beginning of Efforts to Address Nuclear, Strategic Concerns

The US Department of Defense says that the extension of the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with Russia is the beginning of efforts to address nuclear and strategic concerns.
“The President has made clear that the New START extension is the beginning of efforts to address nuclear and strategic stability concerns,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reports on Wednesday.
According to the statement issued by the US Department of State, the extension will serve as guarantees that the US has “verifiable limits” on the Russian nuclear arsenal. “Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026,” the statement said.
NATO also welcomed the extension, saying, “Allies see the treaty’s extension as the beginning, not the end, of an effort to address nuclear threats and new and emerging challenges to strategic stability.”
