Russian Deputy FM: Any Agreement to Replace New START Treaty Requires Discussing US Missile Defence

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that any possible replacement of the New Start treaty with a new pact would be impossible without a discussion concerning US missile defence.
New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) entered into force on 5 February 2011. The agreement stipulates that each side will reduce its nuclear arsenals, aiming to decrease the total number of weapons in 7 years, so it does not exceed 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines and heavy bombers, as well as 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.
New START was set to expire on 5 February 2021, but was prolonged until February 2026.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
