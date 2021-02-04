Register
14:31 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, and Chancellor of the Exchequer leaves 10 Downing Street, where he was given the job by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the former Chancellor Sajid Javid, resigned, in London, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

    Extending Furlough Scheme Won't Restore Sense of Economic Normality in UK, Academic Says

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/62/1078306222_0:37:2754:1586_1200x675_80_0_0_462ba2fc683af143a316dfc9209a4164.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102041081979097-extending-furlough-scheme-wont-restore-sense-of-economic-normality-in-uk-academic-says/

    Britain’s influential business groups and trade union leaders are calling on the government to extend its aid to workers under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to avoid a lasting shock from the COVID-19 crisis. UK Professor of Finance and Economics Kevin Dowd has explained what risks this approach is fraught with.

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged to once again extend the furlough scheme either until July or the end of the year by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and Trades Union Congress (TUC), who argue that otherwise the unemployment numbers may spiral upwards to 2.7 million by the summer. The previous extension was announced in December 2020 and is due to expire at the end of April.

    Having saved 9.6 million jobs across the UK, the measure – under which the government pays 80% of a monthly wage up to £2,500 to Britons hit by the coronavirus pandemic – has already cost the Treasury almost £50 billion. Together with other aid packages and tax rebates the government's furlough strategy, officially known as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, has added up to a national deficit of some £340 billion.

    "I suspect the scheme has cost more than official figures suggest", presumes Kevin Dowd, professor of finance and economics at the Business School at Durham University in the UK, outlining three major problems related to the Johnson Cabinet's furlough dilemma.

    ·         First, the UK government's finances are very strained and the government cannot borrow at this scale for long without serious repercussions to long term fiscal sustainability.

    ·         Second, the government has to extract itself from the furlough scheme sooner rather than later.

    ·         Third, No 10 cannot feasibly end the Job Retention Scheme until the lockdown is largely removed, lest there be a huge increase in unemployment.

    ​The British government is due to set out a roadmap for easing lockdown measures in late February, as its vaccination programme is continuing to expand. According to National Health Service data, a total of 10,021,471 million Britons received their first dose and 498,962 people got their second jab between 8 December 2020 and 2 February 2021, including 9 in 10 people aged 75 and over in England. The country's healthcare authorities plan to immunise 15 million of the most vulnerable citizens by 15 February and another 17 million by spring.

    ​However, this does not automatically mean that No 10 will considerably ease the lockdown measures allowing businesses to open up, according to Dowd.

    "One just cannot tell, especially with this government", he says in an apparent reference to Johnson's back and forth quarantine measures late last year. "It is already clear, however, that however quickly the government eases lockdown – and my hopes are not high – there will be calls to extend the furlough scheme from self-serving lobby groups who see furlough as an easy option that they don’t pay for".

    While the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that unemployment might reach 2.7 million by the summer if the government ends the scheme as Sunak initially planned, this figure strikes the professor as "very optimistic".

    Admitting that the Job Retention Scheme was necessary, Dowd highlights that it should be seen as a temporary measure. "These gradual extensions to this and that scheme create huge problems for the economy and a fiscal train wreck on top", he says.

    Instead of repeatedly extending the scheme, the government needs to relax the coronavirus restrictions as soon as possible and re-open the country to "restore some sense of economic normality", according to the academic.

    "If this is done, the impact of ending the furlough scheme can be mitigated as much as possible. If this is not done, then there will be large and potentially catastrophic increase in unemployment. Calls for the scheme to be extended to the end of the year are irresponsible and self-serving", Dowd warns.

    Related:

    More People Dying From COVID-19 in UK Now Than During 1st Wave - Reports
    UK Risks Becoming 'Melting Pot' for New COVID Strain Mutations, Virologist Warns
    Boris Johnson: UK to Take All Necessary Measures to Guarantee Effective Trade Flow with N. Ireland
    Tags:
    vaccine, lockdown, UK economy, Boris Johnson, Unemployment, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse