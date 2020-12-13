UK PM Johnson Says There is 'Clarity & Simplicity' With No-Deal Brexit and 'We Are Prepared'

Brexit negotiations have continued through Sunday as the United Kingdom and the European Union are making a last-minute attempt to secure an agreement after the end of the transition period on 31 December.

Following a call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the UK was prepared for a no deal Brexit, arguing that there was "clarity" and "simplicity" in the move.

According to Johnson, a "no-deal" departure from the European Union at the end of the transition period was currently the most likely scenario, and the UK must "get ready" for it with "confidence".

Johnson added that Britain should continue trying to secure a smooth departure from the EU with a deal "to be done" if UK partners were willing to do it.

However, the prime minister noted that the UK and EU have remained "very far apart" on some central issues, "but where there is life, there's hope".

"We're going to keep talking to see what we can do, the UK certainly won't be walking away from the talks," Johnson told reporters.

The prime minister maintained that London still was not ready to compromise on "key red lines".

"I've got to repeat the most likely thing now is of course that we have to get ready for WTO-terms, Australia terms," Johnson added.

