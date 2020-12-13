Register
07:11 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outside 10 Downing Street in central London on 8 January 2020, ahead of their meeting.

    Brexit: Johnson, Von der Leyen Set to Continue Talks as Rumours Swirl of 80% Chance of Failure

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (63)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371250_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6c8a745e3c854d8696fea32fede6cef1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012131081442880-brexit-johnson-von-der-leyen-set-to-continue-talks-as-rumours-swirl-of-80-chance-of-failure/

    As Britain’s Brexit transition period is due to end on 31 December, EU and UK negotiators have been struggling to reach an accord on the three sticking points of governance, fishing rights, and the so-called level playing field, with both camps now conceding that a failure to reach a deal is now a more likely outcome than not.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are gearing up for last-ditch trade talks on Sunday to try and reconcile the differences between the two negotiating sides in ongoing Brexit talks.

    Attempts have been ramped up to seek out a viable option to the no-deal scenario that would shift post-Brexit relations between the UK and EU to default terms.

    The UK exited the bloc in January, entering the transition period, due to end on 31 December, and without a deal in place, default World Trade Organisation terms will take effect, bringing with them steep tariffs on some goods.

    As stalled talks to reach a trade deal and ensure Britain’s orderly exit from the bloc continued into the night between the teams of Brussels’ chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his UK counterpart David Frost, hopes of averting a ‘no deal’ scenario were fast dwindling.

    "Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand, the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable. The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks' time,” a government source was quoted by Sky News as saying.

    The scramble to hammer out a trade deal comes as government sources put the chance that the parties will fail to reach a last-minute breakthrough at 80 percent.

    As Brussels has been demonstrating a particularly intransient stance, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been suggested by one source as 'determined to make Britain crawl across broken glass' rather than broach a compromise, writes the Daily Mail.

    UK negotiators are cited as saying the 'trust issue' between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson played a part in the floundering talks last week. At the time, the UK side tried to break the deadlock by proposing a 'tariffs for freedom' arrangement.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020.

    However, say the sources, the fact that the 'Lutheran' Merkel does not trust the 'libertine' Johnson has brought the ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario even closer.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has also been driving a hard bargain with the UK, as he struggles under domestic pressure to preserve access to UK waters for his country's fishing fleets, post-Brexit.

    The EU earlier rejected Boris Johnson's request to negotiate directly with French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel about the unresolved issues, with Brussels’ officials reported as saying he was told discussions could only take place through the bloc's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost are seen at the start of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels
    © REUTERS / POOL
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost are seen at the start of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels

    After an attempt by British negotiators to break the deadlock by proposing a 'tariffs for freedom' arrangement, when the UK would have been released from the need to follow EU rules in return for accepting that duties would be slapped on British exports to the bloc, a source close to the British negotiating team was cited as saying:

    “…We thought this would be the moment. But they just weren't interested. They won't accept that Brexit means setting our own rules. We could set up all sorts of dispute recognition systems to make sure the new plan was fair, but the root of the problem seems to be Merkel herself: she doesn't trust Boris. They are very different people.”

    Looming No Deal

    The trade talks remain deadlocked over the principal hurdles, such as level of access to British fishing grounds given to EU vessels, the so-called level playing field, and governance.

    On fishing, the EU has been pushing for maximum access for its boats, while the UK says it will prioritise its own boats after 1 January.

    Without a deal on access to fishing waters, Brussels has warned London that it won't get full access to the EU market, without tariffs or taxes, to sell its fish there.

    The so-called level playing field is about rules on fair competition to ensure businesses on one side don't have an unfair advantage over their competitors on the other.

    Cutting regulations could render it cheaper to produce things, making some companies more competitive than others, which is why Brussels wants the UK to adhere particularly closely to EU rules on workers' rights, environmental regulations, and state aid (financial subsidies given by government to businesses).

    Finally, there is the issue of resolving trade rows, pertaining to how the rules of the deal will be enforced in the future. The sides disagree on whether the European Court of Justice should settle future UK-EU trade disputes.
    Earlier in the week, Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed on the Sunday deadline, following a meeting in Brussels on 9 December, after months of talks failed to achieve an agreement.

    Johnson insisted the EU needed to make a "big change" over the main sticking points, while Ursula von der Leyen said a no deal was the looming outcome of "difficult" talks.

    Speaking on Friday, the PM said a no-deal Brexit was now "very, very likely", as the European Commission president told reporters the two sides were still "apart on fundamental issues".

    ‘English Nationalist’

    Earlier, Boris Johnson was slammed for what was perceived as "irresponsible" behaviour after Royal Navy gunboats were geared up to patrol UK waters to ward off any illegal fishing in the event of a no-deal Brexit on 1 January.

    The UK Ministry of Defence had confirmed that four 80-metre armed vessels were on standby to guard British waters from European trawlers, reported Sky News, with reports suggesting that military helicopters would also be made available for the purpose next year.

    There were also reports that UK cabinet ministers were mulling increasing authority for the navy to board vessels and arrest fishermen.

    Former Conservative cabinet minister Lord Patten, meanwhile, accused Johnson of behaving like an "English nationalist".

    "While I hope for the best, I do fear for the worst because it is very, very difficult to see what the plan is, how we're going to do so brilliantly when we're out of this 'cage' of Europe - which we of course helped to build because the main constructor of the single market was Margaret Thatcher," Lord Patten told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, was cited by Sky News as saying:

    "Here we are, these undignified reports suggesting that our overstretched navy is going to square up to our NATO ally over fishing vessel rights… Our adversaries must be laughing at us and we need to get back to the table, focus on what's important in these last 24-48 hours."

    Calls for Tough Action

    Other Tories have called for tougher action, with Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski tweeting on Friday that UK naval forces should be deployed "to prevent illegal French fishing in our waters".

    ​Former chief of naval staff, Admiral Lord West, agreed that measures should be set in place to prepare for a no-deal.

    "There are complications in that you can push vessels aside, you can cut their fishing tackle but boarding these foreign ships, they'll need to pass probably a little thing through Parliament to give authority to board and get on them," West told Today.

    ‘Keep Calm, Carry On'

    In response to the reports, an Elysee official was cited by Reuters as saying the French side intended to "keep calm and carry on".

    French MEP Pierre Karleskind, chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries, dismissed the ramped up rhetoric.

    "I was just looking at a history book. The creation of the French Royal Navy was done in 1294 in response to naval battles between French and English fishermen. So this is a long, long history between our two nations.You're saying it's about fish but let's think just a few seconds. Do you really think it's only about fish that navy ships are used and will be used? I don't think so," he said on Times Radio.

     

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (63)

    Related:

    Dolphins Found Dead as Dutch Supertrawlers Rush Into UK Waters Before No-Deal Brexit
    UK, EU Ramp Up Talks on Post-Brexit Deal as Britain Reportedly Readying Armed Ships to Guard Waters
    Former Sea Lord Backs 'Gunboat Diplomacy' Against French Fishermen Under No-Deal Brexit
    Boris Johnson Takes Personal Control of Preparations for No Deal Brexit, Reports Say
    BoJo Faces Backlash From Fellow Tories, Businessmen for Embracing No-Deal Brexit, Report Says
    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Michel Barnier, David Frost, governance, fishing rights, European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, no-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse