Register
13:54 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British European Parliament member Nigel Farage leaves the hemicycle after addressing European lawmakers during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

    Nigel Farage Predicts the End for Johnson if PM Makes 'Last Minute' Brexit Concession

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 00
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080951178_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_eed1df55055624406efbcaed5975f7a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012131081444248-nigel-farage-predicts-the-end-for-johnson-if-pm-makes-last-minute-brexit-concession-/

    Despite formally leaving the EU in January, the UK remains within the bloc's economic and social structures but is set to withdraw entirely at the end of December.

    Nigel Farage issued a stern warning to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, urging him against making a last minute concession to the EU, for fear of a public backlash.

    In response to a question about stalled UK-EU negotiations, LBCs Andrew Castle asked if pursuing Brexit negotiations during the coronavirus pandemic was a "legitimate concern.” The Brexit Party leader responded by claiming that the consequences of a no-deal withdrawal would be insignificant.

     

    "Any disruption caused by Brexit will be tiny compared to the disruption to our lives that's been caused by COVID and the way the government has dealt with it", Mr Farage claimed.
    "We know at the end of the day the European Union are battling to preserve their political empire", he said.

    ​After calling the government's signing of the Withdrawal Agreement a "mistake," he said the Prime Minister now has a chance "to set us on a completely different course" where the UK is "in charge of or own rules and regulations, where we can actually become competitive – if we do that we will become a magnet for massive global investment".

    Mr Farage continued by saying there may be "some short-term disruption, when you move house there is short-term disruption, any big change in life will bring short-term disruption".

    Castle went on to ask if the UK has "seriously got royal naval vessels ready to patrol our waters?" and called the potential manoeuvre to preserve fishing territory "unbelievably childish.”

    "It's what Norway does every day, it's what Iceland does every day," Farage responded.
    "Sovereign countries protect their own resources," he added, saying that the UK should do the same after the Brexit transition period comes to an end in January.

    He also added that France’s "overfishing" of the English Channel right up to the line six miles from the English coast, the ongoing use of super trawlers off the Sussex coast will, will cause an "ecological disaster" because "the Europeans have decided that if Brexit's going to happen, they will take every last scrap we can.”

    Castle asked if it was possible that the PM might concede on fisheries to achieve a deal. Farage claimed this would be damaging for Johnson’s reputation.

    "If he thinks he can get away with it, he's in for a shock," Mr Farage insisted.
    "Don't think you can get away with a last-minute fudge," he warned.

    Farage issued another word of warning to the PM, saying that his predecessor, Theresa May, "thought she could get away with it, and look what happened to her."

    May resigned in June 2019 following her failure to broker a Brexit deal after enraging many Brexit-supporting Conservatives.

     

    © REUTERS / POOL
    EU Commission President von der Leyen meets British PM Johnson in Brussels

    This comes as the Brexit negotiations were extended on Sunday – Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen remain in deadlock over three key issues, one of which is fishing rights.

    The other points of contention are the right to provide state aid to domestic industries and how any future economic disputes are mediated.

    While expressing opposition to Johnson's withdrawal agreement last year, Farage was partly responsible for seeing the Conservatives re-elected with a large majority in the 2019 general election. He asked his own Brexit Party candidates to stand down in swing seats to to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

     

    Tags:
    fishing, EU single market, European Union, Nigel Farage
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse