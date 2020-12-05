Queen and Prince Charles to Scold Harry and Meghan Over Netflix Deal, Royal Reporter Claims

The development comes as Harry and Meghan seem to consistently find themselves on the receiving end of the frustration of the rest of the British monarchy and its supporters over their apparent flouting of Royal protocols.

The Queen and Prince Charles are said to be preparing to berate Prince Harry and Megan Markle early next year over the couple's decision to sign a production deal with Netflix.

According to 9Honey, an Australian news provider, Charles and the Queen are angered by Harry and Meghan’s decision to sign a $200 million deal with Netflix earlier this year, without consulting the rest of the Royal family.

According to Natalie Oliveri, who is said to have contacts within the Royal Family, there will be a discussion at some point in the near future between the senior members of the family, including The Queen and Prince Charles, with Harry and Meghan over their post-royal life. Oliveri has said that the couple is expected to receive a scolding at the meeting over their Netflix deal.

The issue has been made significantly worse for Harry and Meghan by the fact that Netflix’s biggest show this year, The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the present day, has been accused of portraying certain members of the Royal Family in an unflattering light.

“It sounds like Harry and Meghan are in hot water again,” said Oliveri.

“It all comes down to this Netflix deal, worth £112m and the issue here is how Netflix has been portraying the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan are being accused of being hypocritical because they are taking money from the streaming giant. The Crown is Netflix's biggest show and Harry and Meghan need to make money now because they are no longer working royals,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the multi-year production deal with the internationally popular streaming service this September, according to The New York Times. Reports say that the couple will use their production company to produce a host of television programmes for the streaming giant, including documentaries about so-called social justice issues, movies, scripted series and more.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope … [Neflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that includes action,” the couple said in a statement issued to The Times.

The move somewhat completes Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties in early 2020 by seeing them move away from the state-supplied salary that comes with being a working member of the Royal Family.