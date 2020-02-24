Register
24 February 2020
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017

    ‘Sniping from the Sidelines’: Sources Reportedly Say Harry and Meghan 'Have Lost All Perspective'

    UK
    On Friday a spokeswoman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they would not be able to call themselves “royal” as they set out to turn their “Sussex” brand into a global trademark, amid reports suggesting Queen Elizabeth II had prohibited the couple to market themselves as royals.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accused by Palace insiders on Sunday of “losing all sense of perspective” after the couple made a provocative online statement, taking a “swipe” at the Queen and other royals, reports the Daily Mail.

    Hours after announcing in a Friday evening statement via Buckingham Palace that they will stop using their Sussex Royal brand after stepping down as senior royals on 31 March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a 1,114-word “update” on their personal website.

    The revised statement claimed the Queen had no “jurisdiction” over the word “Royal” overseas and would have been powerless to stop them if they had decided to use the word when abroad – which they claimed they “chose” not to do.

    The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Thursday Jan. 9, 2020. Madame Tussauds moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the attraction.

    On Sunday night, sources cited by the publication claim, Buckingham Palace showed signs of exasperation over the couple's words, while not being unduly surprised by them.

    “Let's just hope they feel they have got whatever they want to get out of their system,” one insider was quoted as saying.

    Another royal insider reportedly said the couple seemed to have “lost all sense of perspective”.

    Referring to the decision originally voiced in January by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down from their roles as senior royals and move to Canada to live a “financially independent” life, another source said:

    “It was their decision to do this and the family is clearly trying their best to facilitate it… But it inevitably requires sacrifices on both sides and the Sussexes need to be rather more gracious about it. Sniping from the sidelines doesn't help anyone.”

    There has been no comment from Buckingham Palace, with a spokesman emphasizing that a number of official statements had been made since the couple announced their departure last month.

    "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    ‘Provocative’ Statement

    Reminding that Prince Harry remains sixth in line to the throne, the wordy online statement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more than hinted at their disappointment over the rejection of their initial plan to retain royal titles while living a financially independent life abroad, trademarking items such as pens, clothing and “emotional support services” under the Sussex Royal logo.

    “The preference of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty the Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant,” it said.

    The update appeared to make references to other royals, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who they claim have similarly trademarked their brand for their own charitable foundation.

    The couple believe their own attempts to do so were met unfavourably compared with the treatment of other royals.

    The revised statement also took a jab at the British media which the couple feels has treated them unfairly.

    Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a backlash for their statement, with the outlet citing Tom Bower, who penned a biography of Prince Charles, saying:

    “The comments smack of spiteful fury. I fear it will get worse.”
    In this file photo taken on June 08, 2019 Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) return to Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

    It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently reregistering and rebranding their website, which they launched last month in the wake of their bombshell announcement about resigning from royal duties and their non-profit organisation, which is scheduled to be launched later this year.

