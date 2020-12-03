Register
12:07 GMT03 December 2020
    Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Charles, talk, during the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference held in London, Thursday Feb. 13, 2014.

    Prince William is Reportedly Feuding With His Father Over Decision to Rid the Palace of Ivory

    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    For hundreds of years the white material that some animals tusks and teeth are made of has been considered valuable. It has been used to make things like jewelry, religious ornaments, and decorative items. Experts believe the ivory trade is largely responsible for the decline in elephant populations around the world.

    Prince William is allegedly in a feud with his father Prince Charles over the decision to rid Buckingham Palace of ivory, the Daily Express reported citing royal author Robert Jobson. According to Jobson, the royal reportedly told Dr Jane Goodall, a friend of the Royal Family, that he wants to "see all the ivory owned by Buckingham Palace destroyed". This statement, Jobson says, purportedly put him at odds with Charles, who is next in line to the throne.

    "Charles told William he was being 'naive' and he should have chosen his words more carefully", Robson told the Daily Express.

    The royal author said that the Prince of Wales shares his son's passion to protect animals from poaching as well as to improve the environment, but emphasised that Charles believes there is big difference between taking an action against illegal hunting and trading and throwing away the Palace's exquisite collection of historical artefacts, such as the 19th century Indian throne with a footstool and other precious items.

    "The idea of such historic items and others such as King Henry VIII's quill pen, being broken up filled Charles with dread", said Jobson.

    Jobson, however, notes that Prince William, second in line to the throne, is unlikely to give up his idea and will attempt to take action when he becomes King.

    The Duke of Cambridge is actively involved in preserving endangered species as well in addressing the effects of global warming. The royal recently established a global prize for entrepreneurs that come up solutions to improve the environment and "repair our planet".

    Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world on 12 June 1997.
    © REUTERS / Ian Waldie
    BBC Reporter Told Princess Diana of Plot to 'Wipe Her Out' to Secure Bombshell Interview, Doc Claims

    Incidentally, Prince William has often been accused of double standards. In 2014, he went on a hunting trip in Spain just days before he launched an appeal to stop illegal hunting. Although nothing suggests that his hunting trip was illegal, the fact obviously did not sit well with organisations advocating for the humane treatment of animals. In 2016, he found himself in hot water after he made a statement saying that trophy hunting is justified when an animal is at the end of its life or is infertile.

    Most recently, the royal was criticised for not leading an eco-friendly life. The survey compiled by the company SaveOnEnergy revealed that William is the second-worst polluter in the Royal Family. The Duke of Cambridge produced five tonnes of CO2 last year as a result of his journeys.

