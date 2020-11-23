Shamima Begum was 15 when she left her home in Bethnal Green, east London, in February 2015 and travelled to Syria with two other British schoolgirls. She married a jihadist and lived in the Daesh’s self-declared Caliphate until last year.

Lawyers for Shamima Begum go before the UK Supreme Court on Monday, 23 November, to argue the government was acting illegally when it stripped her of her UK citizenship after she joined Daesh.

The Supreme Court will hear opposing arguments on whether she poses as a security threat and whether that outweighs her human rights.

Shamima Begum is trending time to repost this pic.twitter.com/bUbFkacxie — Tom H🌹 (@Tohm__) November 23, 2020

​In July the Court of Appeal in London ruled that Begum, who is now 20, should be present in Britain to hear the legal challenge. She is currently in a refugee camp.

But the government appealed and the Court of Appeal agreed the case should be referred up to the Supreme Court because it raised "points of law of general public importance."

Shamima Begum is one of the most famous examples of grooming and the success of extremism in reassuring a lost youth. If we cannot tackle this situation with care and compassion, we're only giving extremism new ammunitions and new preys filled with hate to recruit. — Yassmine (@yassmine_n) November 23, 2020

​In February 2019 the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid, and Prime Minister Theresa May revoked her citizenship on national security grounds.

Begum claimed she married a Dutch jihadist soon after arriving in Daesh territory. She lost two of his children and another new born baby died in the refugee camp near the Iraqi border last year.

Shamima Begum isn't innocent. Jihadi wives involved in persecution. But she's British citizen. Britain must take responsibility for its jihadis & not dump them in countries with enough to deal with. Bring her back, prosecute her fairly & imprison her if she has committed a crime. — Maryam Namazie (@MaryamNamazie) November 23, 2020

​In August a United Nations official warned that women who join Daesh are being “underestimated” by international security services due to gender stereotypes.

Begum, interviewed in a refugee camp by ITV News said at the time: “I am a bit shocked. It’s a bit upsetting and frustrating. I feel like it’s a bit unjust on me and my son.”

Huge week in the Supreme Court. Shamima Begum's case is about much more than just Shamima Begum. It pits the right to a fair trial directly against national security.



Should the UK allow somebody it deems dangerous back into the country, to afford her justice?



From 11am.@LBC — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) November 23, 2020

​She started legal action to reclaim her British citizenship, arguing it was unlawful to make stateless and expose her to the risk of “death or inhuman and degrading treatment.”

Begum’s parents were born in Bangladesh but she was born in London and Dhaka has refused to consider granting her Bangladeshi citizenship.

*Daesh [ISI, ISIL, the Islamic State] - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.