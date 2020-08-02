Register
18:20 GMT02 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of London, shows Shamima Begum, a young British woman who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to Britain

    Shamima Begum: Women Who Join Daesh Are Being 'Underestimated' Due to Gender Stereotypes, UN Warns

    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police of London
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107311/93/1073119384_0:770:4373:3230_1200x675_80_0_0_08534f6198e96a6b6dc9bbabd58e8ee6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008021080039884-shamima-begum-women-who-join-daesh-are-being-underestimated-due-to-gender-stereotypes-un-warns/

    Shamima Begum, left the UK in 2015 to join terrorists in Syria, where she lived under its rule for more than three years. In February last year the former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship due to national security concerns. Begum has since taken legal action to reverse the government’s decision.

    A United Nations official has warned that women who join Daesh, are being “underestimated” by international security services due to gender stereotypes.

    In an interview with the Independent, the head of its Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) said there were a “range of different biases in investigations, charging, sentencing and the provision of rehabilitation and reintegration support”.

    Although she didn’t mention the Shamima Begum case directly, executive director Michele Coninsx said that governments should “steer away from politicising and sensationalising women’s roles in terrorism”.

    Begum, now 20, was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria in February 2015, to join the Daesh terrorist group where she lived under its rule for more than three years.

    She had her citizenship stripped by the UK Home Office under then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid over national security concerns after being found housed at a refugee camp in 2019, according to UK media. 

    Ms Begum told UK media that she was "just a housewife" after joining Islamic State, where she married Yago Riedijk, a Dutch rebel, and later left Raqqa in January 2017 after losing two children and a third child in 2019.

    She also told the Times that she had "no regrets" about joining Islamic State and that severed heads from hostages "didn't faze" her at all.

    Last year Begum took legal action against the Home Office and the decision of the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac), which hears challenges to decisions to remove a person’s British citizenship on national security grounds.

    Earlier this month the Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK as it was the only way in which she could have “a fair and effective appeal” but on Friday the government won the right to fight that ruling at the Supreme Court.

    Ms Coninsx said that it is procedure in several countries to remove jihadi’s citizenships but others require a criminal conviction. She added that by international law no individual should be rendered stateless. 

    The Home Office claims that Begum is eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship, due to her parents' heritage, but the Dhaka government has said there was “no question” of her being allowed into the country. 

    Opinions in the UK have been split over whether Begum was a “groomed” victim or is a national security threat.

    Ms Coninsx said all jurisdictions examined for a CTED report released in July “face challenges” with female Isis returnees.

    She added: “We must aim to ensure that all states have in place tailored, case-by-case and gender-sensitive criminal justice responses which take seriously the different roles that women can play in terrorist groups, including violent roles, as well as take into account any mitigating circumstances, for example where they were brought to Isis under duress.”

    Begum is among dozens of British women and children currently living in Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) camps after fleeing the Daesh organisation. The SDF has asked for foreign detainees to be repatriated to their original countries, but so far the British government has refused. 

    * Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    citizenship, United Nations, Shamima Begum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse