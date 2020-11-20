Boris Johnson Stands By UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Over Bullying Allegations As Watchdog Resigns

The government's independent adviser on standards, Sir Alex Allan, has investigated Priti Patel's behaviour at three different government departments - the Home Office, Work and Pensions and International Development. She was accused of breaking the ministerial code.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has “full confidence” in Home Secretary Priti Patel after she was accused of bullying civil servants.

She has always strongly denied allegations of bullying and on Friday, 20 November, said it had never been her intention to hurt anyone.

Mr Johnson said he considered the matter now closed.

- Independent report concludes that Patel DID break the code, but not inentional

- PM concludes she DID NOT break the code

- Patel says sorry and keeps her job

- Independent adviser on standards, Sir Alex Allan has just resigned — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 20, 2020

​Sir Alex Allan’s report had found she had not consistently met the high standards expected of her under the ministerial code but Mr Johnson said he did not believe she had breached the code.

Sir Alex said he planned to resign after his report was effectively rejected by the prime minister.

When your adviser on standards resigns, it is time to consider what your standards are. — Oliver Kirk (@Kirkaboutless) November 20, 2020

​Patel said: "I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone. I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda."

She added: "I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated. I would like to thank the prime minister for his support."

Earlier the opposition Labour Party called for Sir Alex’s report to be published.

PM’s long standing adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Alex Allan has resigned, after Priti Patel inquiry found her guilty of bullying but PM allowed her to keep her job. Big big mess for No10 now. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) November 20, 2020

​Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "If these revelations are correct, it is tantamount to condoning bullying, and in no other workplace would this be acceptable. It smacks of one rule for the government and one rule for everyone else."

The most senior civil servant at the Home Office, Philip Rutnam resigned in February, saying Patel had belittled employees and fostered an environment of fear.