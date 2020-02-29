UK Home Office Chief Civil Servant Rutnam Resigns - Report

This comes amid media reports of a row between Rutnam and Home Secretary Priti Patel, including allegations that she had been mistreating officials, a claim she denies.

UK Home Office chief civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam resigns and plans to sue the government for constructive dismissal, BBC reported.

According to the broadcaster, Mr Rutnam said he was stepping down amid what he described as an orchestrated campaign against him in government.

Breaking - Philip Rutnam, Home Office boss, quits saying he has been target of viscious and orchestrated campaign against him — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 29, 2020

Earlier this week, the home secretary and Mr Rutnam issued a joint statement to say they were "deeply concerned" by "false allegations" made about Ms Patel.

The statement came as a response to reports suggesting that Sir Philip had been briefing the media against the home secretary, allegedly saying that she mistreated officials.

MORE TO FOLLOW