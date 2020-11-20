UK Adviser on Ministerial Code Announces Plans to Resign

UK adviser on ministerial code, Sir Alex Allen, has said he is going to resign.
This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his full confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Sir Alex Allen has quit as the prime minister's adviser on the ministerial code
Comes after PM expressed full confidence in Priti Patel
'I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the Code'
The UK government has issued the following statement:
"The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Home Secretary and considers this matter now closed...The Prime Minister’s judgement is that the Ministerial Code was not breached", the statement reads.
Patel, for her part, said that she is grateful to the Prime Minister for his support during the investigation into allegations of bullying.
"I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone...I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated," Patel said.
"I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda", she added.
