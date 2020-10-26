Seven Men Arrested on Suspicion of Seizing a Ship off the Isle of Wight, UK Police Say

UK Police have said in a statement that seven men have been arrested on suspicion of "exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Section 9(1) and (3) of the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990".
The statement comes after a group of stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda oil tanker hijacked the vessel and verbally threatened the crew at around 9 a.m. on 25 October. Several hours later, the UK special forces took control of the ship and detained the men.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock commented on the matter earlier today saying that the crew are safe.
The 228-metre tanker, registered in Liberia, was carrying 42,000 tonnes of oil and had previously docked in Lagos, Nigeria on 5 October.
