14:28 GMT26 October 2020
    Liberia-flagged oil tanker Nave Andromeda is seen at Southampton Docks, following a security incident aboard the ship the night before off the coast of Isle of Wight, in Southampton, Britain, October 26, 2020

    Seven Men Arrested on Suspicion of Seizing a Ship off the Isle of Wight, UK Police Say

    A Liberian-flagged oil tanker was stormed by UK special forces on 25 October after the ship was hijacked by stowaways off the coast of the Isle of Wight, in the English Channel.

    UK Police have said in a statement that seven men have been arrested on suspicion of "exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Section 9(1) and (3) of the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990".

    Nave Andromeda is seen in Portishead, Britain in this undated picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / HUW GIBBY
    Crew of Oil Tanker Stormed by UK Special Forces After Suspected Hijacking Safe, Minister Says
    According to the statement, the men "remain in custody at police stations across Hampshire".

    The statement comes after a group of stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda oil tanker hijacked the vessel and verbally threatened the crew at around 9 a.m. on 25 October. Several hours later, the UK special forces took control of the ship and detained the men.

    UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock commented on the matter earlier today saying that the crew are safe.

    The 228-metre tanker, registered in Liberia, was carrying 42,000 tonnes of oil and had previously docked in Lagos, Nigeria on 5 October. 

    English Channel, hijacking, ship, oil tanker, United Kingdom
