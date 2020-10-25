Register
21:38 GMT25 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Seven Arrested as Commandos Storm 'Hijacked' Oil Tanker Off Isle of Wight

    HUW GIBBY
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/19/1080876507_0:0:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_710ab83f138ef43bb46975bc69a9a0a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010251080876548-seven-arrested-as-commandoes-storm-hijacked-oil-tanker-off-isle-of-wight/

    The Nave Andromeda was spotted sailing erratically near the Isle of Wight early on Sunday and authorities were unable to contact the crew by radio. Late in the day, the elite Special Boat Service was given the green light by ministers, and commandos boarded the ship from navy helicopters and detained seven suspected hijackers.

    Seven people have been arrested after elite British commandos boarded an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight that had been taken over by stowaways.

    Troops seized control of the Nave Andromeda on Sunday after it was apparently hijacked by individuals hidden aboard as it reached UK waters from Nigeria. 

    Police said threats were made to the ship's crew but no injuries were reported. Hampshire police were investigating the incident following the arrests.

    Sky News reported that about 16 commandos of the Special Boat Service (SBS) carried out the dusk raid, "roping aboard" the vessel from two Royal Navy Merlin helicopters, with two Wildcat choppers in support

    The Ministry of Defence confirmed via Twitter that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the raid that recaptured the ship and detained the suspected hijackers.

    Wallace personally praised the armed forces personnel who carried out the risky mission to regain control of the tanker. 

    ​"We understand the vessel has been boarded by security forces and made safe," said the UK Chamber of Shipping's chief executive, Bob Sanguinetti, who added, "We commend the swift action taken by UK personnel to secure the vessel and most importantly the safety of the crew."

    oil tanker Nave Andromeda
    © Blogger photo. toseaornottobe/screenshot
    UK Coastguard Assists Police With Incident Involving Stowaways On Board Oil Tanker
    The 228-metre Nave Andromeda last docked in the Nigerian capital of Lagos on October 5, and was carrying a cargo of 42,000 tonnes of crude oil to Southampton in Hampshire, near the Isle of Wight.

    The ship had been observed sailing a zig-zag course around the island, while the Associated British Ports agency said it had received no messages from the crew.

    Nigeria has been gripped by unrest in recent days after unidentified uniformed soldiers opened fire on opposition protesters. On Saturday protesters looted a food warehouse and vandalised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) building in Calabar, in the Cross River State.

    Related:

    Gunshots Heard in Lagos, Nigeria as Prison Reportedly Set on Fire - Videos
    People Smuggler Accused of Manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese Migrants Claims He Was Just a 'Gofer'
    UK Army Forced to Suspend Live Firing Drill After Illegal Migrants Crash Military Shooting Range
    Tags:
    hijacking, oil tanker, Coast Guard, Nigeria, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse