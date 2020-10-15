Register
13:50 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Official portrait of Dan Carden MP

    Labour Shadow Treasury Minister Resigns to Vote Against 'Spy Cops' Bill

    © CC BY 3.0 / Richard Townshend / Official portrait of Dan Carden MP
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080779760_0:142:1500:986_1200x675_80_0_0_47b1faec129f7d8c955137b9b537baa7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010151080778749-labour-shadow-treasury-minister-resigns-to-vote-against-spy-cops-bill/

    Liverpool Walton MP Dan Carden was one of the few remaining members of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs remaining on leader Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn in April.

    Corbynite Labour MP Dan Carden has resigned from the shadow cabinet to vote against the so-call "Spy Cops bill".

    In a letter to opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday, Carden said he intended to go against the Labour whip line to abstain on the Covert Human Intelligence Services (CHIS) Bill "as a matter of conscience."

    "I must use my voice and my vote on behalf of my constituents to object to legislation that sets dangerous new precedents on the rule of law and civil liberties in this country," Carden wrote.

    The bill, which will face its crucial third reading vote on Thursday, ​would sanction undercover police officers, MI5 counter-intelligence agents and informants to commit crimes in pursuit of investigations.

    The Liverpool Walton MP noted he had followed the Labour whip and abstained at the second reading, hoping to persuade the party to oppose it at the next vote.

    "As a Liverpool MP and trade unionist, I share the deep concerns about this legislation from across the labour movement, human rights organisations, and so many who have suffered the abuse of state power, from blacklisted workers to the Hillsborough families and survivors," Carden wrote.

    Million Mask March organized by Anonymous in central London on November 5, 2015.
    © Sputnik / Nikolai Gorshkov
    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Cops Invented 'Domestic Extremism' to Justify Political Spying
    The Blacklist Support Group recently accused undercover Special Demonstration Squad officer Carlo Soracchi of infiltrating their picket lines and inciting them to arson, while relatives of the Liverpool FC fans who died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster have also alleged they were spied on.

    In 2016, the UK's College of Policing issued new guidelines against covert agents forming sexual relationships with members of the groups they infiltrate, following the revelation that undercover officer Mark Kennedy had continued a six-year relationship with one woman.

    With the Conservative government holding a Parliamentary majority of 80 since last December's general election, Labour's support or opposition for legislation is insignificant without a major Tory back-bench rebellion.

    Carden, first elected to his seat in 2017, is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group of 33 left-wing Labour MPs. That group includes former leader Jeremy Corbyn, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, all three of whom voted against the bill at its second reading on October 5. 

    Related:

    Britain's Spymaster: What Do We Know About MI5’s New Director General Ken McCallum
    Suspect in Reading Multiple Stabbing Attack Had Reportedly Been on MI5 Radar
    Manchester United Star Harry Maguire Was Reportedly Arrested by Undercover Police Officers
    Tags:
    undercover police operative (UCO), blacklisting, Hillsborough disaster, UK Parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer, MI5
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse