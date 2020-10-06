Register
19:12 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cinema

    Cynical-World: Movie Chain Tried to Flog Staff Surplus Pick ‘n’ Mix Sweets Before Closures Announced

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106181/25/1061812545_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_e534d681831291a4a577cfa719ccb150.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010061080687330-cynical-world-movie-chain-tried-to-flog-staff-surplus-pick-n-mix-sweets-before-closures-announced/

    The Cineworld group announced the closure of all its 127 UK sites on Monday after the release of the new James Bond film was postponed until April. But angry staff say they first heard the news via the media.

    Cineworld tried to sell unwanted stocks pick 'n' mix sweets to its staff before laying them off, a staff member has said.

    And one worker at a Glasgow cinema said she and colleagues found out they would be out of a job on Thursday from the news, not their bosses, the Mail Online reported on Tuesday.

    "The signs have been there and they've even tried to sell off their Pick n Mix stock to us," said the staff member at the Renfield Street cinema, who did not want to be named. "They wanted to sell it to us by October 8, which now makes a lot of sense. The atmosphere is pretty tough and you could cut the tension with a knife."

    Cineworld Group PLC announced on Monday that it was temporarily closing down all 127 of its sites in the UK and 536 Regal cinemas in the US from October 8, blaming the decision on the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and the postponement of the release of the new James Bond film No Time to Die until next spring.

    People take their seats inside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema, on the opening day of the film Tenet, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, August 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Catch 22 Hits UK Cinemas: Few Moviegoers Leads to Fewer Movies, Leads to Even Fewer Moviegoers
    Executives at the firm are reportedly set to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who urged movie fans to go back to cinemas on Monday, that the industry is now no longer "viable". 

    The whistle-blower added that staff were sent an email on Monday apologising for them having to learn of their impending redundancies - with the UK government's furlough scheme ending on October 31 - via the media. 

    "We had been told there was a chance our hours would be getting reduced and a lot of it would depend on the Bond film," she said. "It is clear they must have known it was happening and they didn't tell us first. One of the issues is the end to the furlough scheme and they even mentioned that in their email to us."

    Another Cineworld work said staff felt "betrayed" by the company.

    "None of us have been told a single thing yet, so me and my work colleagues are sort of in panic mode right now, wondering what's going to happen to our jobs, especially this close to Christmas."

    Related:

    US Politicians Demand Prosecution of Netflix Over 'Child Porn' Film 'Cuties'
    As Chinese War Movie the Eight Hundred Smashes Box Office Records, What Are Five Best Battle Films?
    'America and Kazakhstan First!' Borat Praises Trump in Promo for New Film
    Tags:
    redundancy, coronavirus, COVID-19, James Bond, cinema
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse