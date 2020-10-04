Register
15:05 GMT04 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A PVR Cinemas employee wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit sanitises a cinema hall as part of preparations for a possible reopening amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on July 31, 2020.

    Cineworld to Shut All Stores in England and Ireland as Coronavirus Pandemic Leads to Further Delays

    © AFP 2020 / PRAKASH SINGH
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080470845_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_805db764b1bf792f583e95e3fba6f15b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010041080662578-cineworld-to-shut-all-stores-in-england-and-ireland-as-coronavirus-pandemic-leads-to-further-delays/

    Cinema's in the United Kingdom and Ireland have suffered amid the coronavirus pandemic has restrictions have led to a sharp drop in moviegoers as well as release delays for major titles.

    Cineworld will be shutting all 128 of its cinemas in the UK and Ireland, it has been reported by the Sunday Times.

    The UK’s biggest cinema chain will be issuing a letter to Boris Johnson and culture minister Oliver Dowden warning that the industry has become “unviable" due to film release delays, threatening almost 5,500 jobs.

    The chain warned last month that increased restrictions or film delays as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic could force it to raise funds following a half-year pre-tax slump of 1.6 billion US dollars (£1.3 billion).

    It said it remains in talks with lenders regarding extra funding for encroaching banking agreements, as it requests further finances in the wake of closing venues.

    “If governments were to strengthen restrictions on social gathering, which may therefore oblige us to close our estate again or further push back movie releases, it would have a negative impact on our financial performance and likely require the need to raise additional liquidity”, the group said.

    Cineworld added that 561 of its 778 screens worldwide have opened up again, while 200 cinemas in the US, six in the UK, and 11 in Israel remain closed.

    Extra financial support would be needed, the group explained, if cinemas still closed in the US don’t open before the end of October or if key movie releases are delayed to 2021.

    Cineworld has already raised a further 360.8 million US dollars (£284.1 million) to keep the group afloat. However, there is a “severe but plausible scenario” where a second wave of coronavirus cases saw long-term cinema closures, then the group would be in breach of banking agreements in December and June 2021 further financing would be required to continue to operate.

    This follows the delay of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ until spring just weeks before it was meant to hit screens.
    F9, the newest installation in the Fast and Furious saga, was also pushed back by Universal, with a new release date scheduled for May 2021.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, movie
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Northern lights in the vicinity of the Ura River in the Murmansk region.
    Lighting Up the Night: Mesmerising Northern Lights of Russia's Murmansk Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse