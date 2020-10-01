Brexit: Farage Says UK Should ‘Just Leave’ with No Deal after ‘Four Years of Agony’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has called for a "clean break" no-deal exit from the European Union (EU) as the deadline in trade talks looms.
"We can never have a clean break Brexit with an EU treaty," Farage tweeted on Thursday. "After 4 years of agony the time has come to just leave."
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 1, 2020
With just two weeks left for the UK and EU to negotiate a post-transition period trade agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has launched legal action against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government over new legislation that would alter the Northern Ireland protocol of last year's Withdrawal Agreement.
But legal action by the EU against its member states is common and could take years to resolve.
'Mr Brexit' tweeted earlier that UVDL's reaction to the Internal Market Bill was no surprise and BoJo should never have signed the "oven ready" deal last year, even if the EU "always acts in bad faith".
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 1, 2020
On Wednesday Farage savaged Downing Street's proposed compromise of a three-year phasing out period for EU-based trawlers from UK waters from 2021 to 2024
"A three year transition on EU fleets is not what I campaigned for," he tweeted. "We have already waited 4 years."
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 30, 2020
Meanwhile, the UK and fellow non-EU member Norway signed a bilateral agreement on managing fisheries which could allow boats from each nation to fish in each others' waters.
