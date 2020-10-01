Register
21:09 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nigel Farage Dover

    Brexit: Farage Says UK Should ‘Just Leave’ with No Deal after ‘Four Years of Agony’

    Nigel Farage/ Twitter
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/19/1079201981_2:0:1284:721_1200x675_80_0_0_03bf42c0ecf2d0b9e78c4f2b34a4d281.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010011080633088-brexit-farage-says-uk-should-just-leave-with-no-deal-after-four-years-of-agony/

    Farage said that, while he did not believe the EU was acting in good faith, it was only asking PM Boris Johnson to keep his promises under a treaty the Brexit Party leader now insists should never have been signed.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has called for a "clean break" no-deal exit from the European Union (EU) as the deadline in trade talks looms.

    "We can never have a clean break Brexit with an EU treaty," Farage tweeted on Thursday. "After 4 years of agony the time has come to just leave."

    With just two weeks left for the UK and ​EU to negotiate a post-transition period trade agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has launched legal action against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government over new legislation that would alter the Northern Ireland protocol of last year's Withdrawal Agreement.

    But legal action by the EU against its member states is common and could take years to resolve.

    'Mr Brexit' tweeted earlier that UVDL's reaction to the Internal Market Bill was no surprise and BoJo should never have signed the "oven ready" deal last year, even if the EU "always acts in bad faith".

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Kent Border is 'Punishment' for Brexit, Driver Says, as UK Faces Mass Disruption at Port of Dover
    ​Talks between teams led by the UK's Lord David Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier have been deadlocked for months over continued fishing access for European vessels and for Britain to stick to rules banning state aid to industries after it leaves.

    On Wednesday Farage savaged Downing Street's proposed compromise of a three-year phasing out period for EU-based trawlers from UK waters from 2021 to 2024

    "A three year transition on EU fleets is not what I campaigned for," he tweeted. "We have already waited 4 years."

    ​Meanwhile, the UK and fellow non-EU member Norway signed a bilateral agreement on managing fisheries which could allow boats from each nation to fish in each others' waters.

    Related:

    'Aiding Invasion': Nigel Farage Accuses France of Escorting Migrant Boats Into UK
    Nigel Farage Dodges US Travel Ban Due to ‘National Interest' Clause to Support Trump at Rally
    Farage Says 'Apologies Are Due' After UK Found No Proof of Russian Meddling in Brexit Vote
    Tags:
    European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, European Union (EU), UK, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse