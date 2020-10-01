UK Fishermen Welcome New Deal With Norway As Britain And EU Haggle Over Quotas

In the 1970s Britain’s then Foreign Secretary, Anthony Crosland, cut a deal with Iceland which decimated the fishing industry, especially in the port of Grimsby. Crosland died suddenly in 1977 but fishermen remain wary of politicians.

Britain’s National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations has welcomed a deal between the UK government and Norway as negotiations continue over a post-Brexit arrangement to replace the Common Fisheries Policy.

NFFO Chief Executive, Barrie Deas, said: "This is the established pattern of how coastal states with shared stocks work with each other to ensure that fish stocks are harvested responsibly and sustainably. Annual agreements provide the necessary flexibility to address changes in the stocks and the science, whilst the framework agreement ensures continuity and a framework of cooperation."

As the 90s went on the quotas got stricter which put lots of British fishermen out of business because they were already struggling. This also raised fish prices so foreign vessels wanted more of our fish.

​Britain’s fishermen have been governed by the Common Fisheries Policy since the UK entered what was then the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973.

Norway chose not to join the EEC in the 1970s and retain their own rights to the rich fishing grounds off the Norwegian coast.

On Wednesday, 30 September, Britain signed its first ever fisheries deal with another country - Norway - since leaving the EU and becoming fully independent again.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "The agreement is testament to our commitment to acting as a cooperative independent coastal state, seeking to ensure a sustainable and a prosperous future for the whole of the UK fishing industry.”

The agreement will come into effect on 1 January 2021 and will give British fishermen a quota to fish in Norwegian waters and vice versa.

​Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said: "We look forward to putting in place a trilateral agreement between Norway, the UK and the EU on the management of joint fish stocks in the North Sea, once Brexit becomes a reality."

Britain's trade talks with the EU have been deadlocked on several issues, one of which is fishing rights.

The Guardian newspaper has reported the EU offered Britain a further three-year transition period on fishing quotas but it was rejected by Boris Johnson’s government.