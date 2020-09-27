Register
07:44 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer

    Wooing Back Voters? Labour Erodes Tory Lead in UK Polls for First Time Since Johnson's Leadership

    © REUTERS / Jessica Taylor
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080466658_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_35a1dcb9a0dba179ccc0d97377770778.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009271080584645-wooing-back-voters-labour-erodes-tory-lead-in-uk-polls-for-first-time-since-johnsons-leadership/

    In August a YouGov poll put the UK’s Labour Party neck and neck with the Tories on competence, as Jeremy Corbyn’s successor Keir Starmer has been successfully strategizing towards rebuilding a voter coalition for future success.

    The UK Labour Party has edged ahead of the Conservatives in an opinion poll for the first time since Boris Johnson became prime minister in July 2019.

    ​According to a survey by Opinium, published on 26 September, 42 per cent of those polled voiced their intention to vote for the party led by Sir Keir Starmer compared to 39 per cent ready to cast their vote with the Conservatives.

    The results feed into a recently manifested slump in fortunes for the Tory Party that enjoyed a 26-point lead over their rivals at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

    By August, however, Labour had already eroded that lead, with a YouGov poll putting Labour neck and neck with the Tories on competence, with the two parties also level-pegging according to an Opinium poll for the Observer.

    The latter survey put the two main parties on 40 per cent of the vote, with analysts suggesting that Keir Starmer has had considerable success in driving the narrative about Boris Johnson’s government failing in its duty during the pandemic.

    FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Britain's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Britain's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England

    Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats are on 5 per cent, down by one point, failing to garner increased support since choosing Sir Ed Davey as their new leader.

    The recent poll also seems to suggest that Keir Starmer’s game plan to boost the image of his party, tarnished by a spate of defeats, has enjoyed success, with 40 per cent of voters believing that Labour is ready to form the next government and 55 per cent believing Sir Keir is ready to be prime minister.

    The results of the poll show Starmer leading Johnson as “best prime minister” by 36 per cent to 32 per cent.
    As to the issue of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Opinium survey shows 50 per cent disapproved of the COVID-19 response, while 57 per cent disapproved of the handling of testing.

    While a majority of those polled voiced approval of the measures set in place to tackle the respiratory disease, 60 per cent believe more restrictions will be needed to ward off a second wave.

    When questioned about their compliance with the introduced measures amid the health crisis, a vast majority (86 per cent) admitted they were strictly or generally following the rules.

    ‘Detoxifying’ Labour Brand

    Labour’s success in the polls comes after a protracted slump, with the last time the party led in surveys dating to July 2019, when it was still headed by Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May’s time in office was drawing to an end.

    Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Keir Starmer
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Keir Starmer
    “Starmer’s personal polling is very good, [but] this still isn’t yet translating into a detoxifying of the Labour brand, particularly among more socially conservative Tory voters,” Chris Curtis, research manager at YouGov, was quoted as saying by POLITICO.

    Experts, nevertheless, acknowledge that Starmer’s team may feel satisfied that they have laid good foundations for rebuilding the Labour vote ahead of the next election in 2024, in the hopes that one day their leader might hold the keys to Downing Street.

    “First and foremost, the public need to see that Labour is changing and that’s what we’re trying to demonstrate” — a senior Keir Starmer aide was cited by the outlet as saying.

    The Labour party lost 60 seats in December 2019 in its worst general election results in over 80 years, receiving the lowest vote share since 2015 and lowest number of seats since 1935, writes the publication.
    The result led to Jeremy Corbyn's announcement that he would stand down as Labour leader.

    The data from the current polls had former Labour leader Corbyn’s supporters suggesting that “any other leader would be 20 points ahead”, in a reference to a comment made by ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair about the former Labour leader in 2017.

     

     

    Related:

    David Miliband Accuses Jeremy Corbyn of 'Wrecking' Keir Starmer's Leadership of Labour Party
    Keir Starmer: UK Government Ignores Problem With COVID-19 Testing
    Flag, Forces, Family: Keir Starmer Marches Labour Back To the Centre Despite Corbynite Anger
    Labour Leader Keir Starmer Mocked for His Brexit Conversion From Remain to Leave
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Ed Davey, UK Liberal Democrats, Liberal Democrats, Keir Starmer, UK Labour Party, Labour party, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse