Register
16:03 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: People walk in an office in the financial centre of Canary Wharf in London, Britain March 6, 2020

    The Bleak Midwinter: UK Service Sector Jobs In Freefall Amid Calls to Return to Office - CBI Report

    © REUTERS / Kevin Coombs
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080146333_0:253:3072:1981_1200x675_80_0_0_41502dec6d9ec886b94744fb3fc06c87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008271080294460-the-bleak-midwinter-uk-service-sector-jobs-in-freefall-amid-calls-to-return-to-office---cbi-report/

    The report comes as official data revealed that the United Kingdom has officially entered an economic recession, with government ministers and businesses scrambling to restore normality amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Employment in the United Kingdom's service sector plummeted sharply in the second fiscal quarter from May to August, a Confederation of British Industry Service Sector survey found on Thursday.

    Despite mixed optimism in business and professional services in the second quarter, consumer services sentiment fell slightly amid a record decline in business sentiment in both in Q2, the report said.

    © CC BY 2.0 / DerDani
    UK Public Debt Surpasses 2 Trillion Pounds Amid Pandemic Spending
    Business volumes in the sector fell further in Q2, down 32 percent compared to a drop of 62 percent in May, but are expected to ease in Q3. Costs fell 30 percent, or its lowest point in recorded history, but were set to return to growth in the next three month, the report added.

    Services employment also nosedived in Q2 as firms saw "steep declines in headcount" at the "fastest rate since May 2009" at 32 percent compared to 9 percent in Q1, with consumer services employment declining "at the fastest pace on record", the report added.

    Outlooks for investment remained "bleak" with firms expected to reduce physical assets such as vehicles, machinery, buildings and training over the next 12 months, it said, despite reporting an increase in information technology services.

    The quarterly slowdown had revealed "worrying falls in volumes, profitability and employment" in the services sector, and the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remained "clear" as the industry continued to face "challenges in terms of demand, revenues and cash flow", CBI principal economist Ben Jones said in a statement.

    “There is also a clear divergence by sub-sector, with consumer services seeing a particularly severe hit to activity and employment. Meanwhile, although business and professional services appear to be holding up slightly better in comparison, future challenges include what our trading relationship will look like with the EU next year", he added.

    The UK would need a "bold plan" in Autumn to protect jobs amid an end to Downing Streets job retention scheme, he said.

    The news comes after CBI chief Dame Carolyn Fairbairn urged UK prime minister Boris Johnson in an interview with the Daily Mail to get workers back to the office, adding that commercial centres could become permanent "ghost towns".

    “The UK’s offices are vital drivers of our economy. They support thousands of local firms, from dry cleaners to sandwich bars. They help train and develop young people. And they foster better work and productivity for many kinds of business. The costs of office closure are becoming clearer by the day. Some of our busiest city centres resemble ghost towns, missing the usual bustle of passing trade. This comes at a high price for local businesses, jobs and communities,” she said.

    The announcement follows reports of a record 20.4 percent decline in Q2, the Office For National Statistics said, revealing the country had entered a period of recession amid negative growth rates over two quarters.

    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Why COVID-Led Surge in Public Debt Has Become a Double-Edged Sword for the UK Economy
    Public debt also surpassed £2tn for the first time in July last year, with net rising nearly £230bn the same time, or 100.5 percent of national debt to GDP, data showed.

    Downing Street launched an emergency fund totalling £12.3bn to back small and medium enterprises amid the ongoing pandemic, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reporting that the recession was the worst since the 1929 US stock market crash leading to the Great Depression. Chancellor of the Exchequers Rishi Sunak also said the economy would not return to normality as lockdown measures would spark a "sever recession the likes of which we have never seen".

    Related:

    UK Economy Heading for the Rocks Unless Life Returns to the Normal Without Delay
    Financial Regulation 'Has Failed to Protect the Public Interest', City of London Economist Says
    UK Public Debt Surpasses 2 Trillion Pounds Amid Pandemic Spending
    Why COVID-Led Surge in Public Debt Has Become a Double-Edged Sword for the UK Economy
    Tags:
    service, report, Confederation of British Industry (CBI), SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, economic recession, global recession, recession, public spending, public debt, Bank of England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse