Haute Couture: Johnson's Adviser Cummings Rocks Internet With Unusual Look

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings, 48, decided to take advantage of the scorching weather on Saturday, leaving his house in quite an unusual look.
Cummings was seen wearing a white shirt, black Hugo Boss jogging pants, and blue Nike trainers, while the whole appearance was topped off with a straw hat and a large wooden stick that the official used for walking.
Say what you like about Dominic Cummings, but he knows a good stick when he sees one. pic.twitter.com/yepbuzrflH— Mark Tait (@marktait78) July 19, 2020
Temperatures soared in the UK on Saturday, with some areas in the south of the country said to have reached as high as 28C - making them hotter than Mexico.
Meanwhile, Twitter users didn't waste much time before mocking the adviser.
why does dominic cummings look like a wizard tricked him into joining a quest https://t.co/m2PeoNjKev— Alex Kealy (@alexkealy) July 18, 2020
Google image search: “Dominic Cummings Star Trek Cosplay Fail”— dan (@danthomascomedy) July 19, 2020
Results: pic.twitter.com/BXBKCqADF0
Cummings brushed off the backlash over the trip, saying that he was unable to find adequate childcare options in the capital in case his wife and he would have fallen ill with the respiratory virus.
