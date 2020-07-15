Register
06:24 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, 16 January 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,, will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace. Prior to the draw, The Duke met with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the tournament.

    ‘Troubled’ Prince Harry Partied with Booze and Drugs, Visited Rehab Clinic, Claims Documentary

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/65/1079516570_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c590b6563a9759121ef0d76be585235e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007151079887309-troubled-prince-harry-partied-with-booze-and-drugs-visited-rehab-clinic-claims-documentary/

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their roles as senior royals in March, have been the focus of attention in the media, with the documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince offering an insight into the life of the younger brother of the future king of England and his struggle to find his place.

    “Royal rebel” Prince Harry reportedly displayed his wild side early on, partying heavily and experimenting with drinking and drugs instead of cramming for his A-level exams, according to the Channel 5 documentaryPrince Harry: The Troubled Prince”.

    As the younger brother of the heir to the throne of England, Prince Harry is portrayed as having struggled to find his place in the royal family while navigating the “royal rifts” that reportedly existed in the palace, writes the Mirror with reference to the documentary.

    "On paper Prince Harry's start in life was incredibly privileged and lucky, but in reality being born as the younger brother of the future king of England is a very difficult position to be born into,” said broadcaster Daisy McAndrew.

    Rebelling against the role thrust upon him, the young prince was involved in pub lock-ins and seen smoking cannabis, according to the documentary.

    "The first time I ever met Prince Harry he was at a nightclub. It was the years of his A-levels and he was meant to be revising... He was at the Kensington Roof Gardens knocking back vodka shots smoking Marlboro Lights surrounded by a group of gorgeous blondes. That was Prince Harry," says Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent at Vanity Fair.

    According to royal experts cited in the documentary, as a royal Prince Harry had to deal with unique challenges, different from those his older brother William faced.

    "…In reality being born as the younger brother of the future king of England is a very difficult position to be born into. They are known rather unkindly as the spare," says Daisy McAndrew.

    Royal biographers claim that the Prince must have felt like an outsider, with no younger sibling to relate to inside the inner circle of the royal family.

    In this picture released by Ministry of Defence in London, Tuesday April 11, 2006, Britain's Prince Harry, right, takes part in his final training exercise, in Cyprus, in March 2006
    © AP Photo / IAN HOLDING
    In this picture released by Ministry of Defence in London, Tuesday April 11, 2006, Britain's Prince Harry, right, takes part in his final training exercise, in Cyprus, in March 2006
    "Prince William's role has always been defined. What he’s going to do has always been clearly outlined. Harry, like spares historically in the royal family, has had to find a role for himself," underscored Katie Nicholl.

    According to Daisy McAndrew, the “lonely, privileged unhappy Prince” sought to fill his hours with wild parties and using cannabis to escape the pressures of his position, handing out with people he believed liked him for who he truly was.

    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

    Fed up with his son’s wild ways, Prince Charles reportedly forced his son at the age of 16 to visit a drug rehabilitation clinic to show him how addictions started with what seemed like innocent partying with booze and marijuana.

    Prince Harry was taken to Featherstone Lodge, Peckham, a residential centre for drug users, to listen to stories shared by recovering drug addicts.

    Nevertheless, the Prince continued his rebellious ways, and by 18 was often photographed leaving nightclubs in the early hours surrounded by a bevy of girls.

    "Harry’s naughtiness was sometimes just boyish but other times was really a symptom of his deep grief. It was an outlet for his despair I think," royal biographer Angela Lewin is portrayed as saying.

    Prince Harry's inner turmoil, the relationship with his brother Prince William, claim royal experts and insiders, is what led him to his present path.

    It was also further complicated by Prince Harry’s engagement and later marriage to Meghan Markle, as the older sibling had apparently expressed doubts to Harry as to whether he was “too quick getting engaged to Meghan".

    In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants
    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants
    "There was a brotherly discussion which I think was voiced out of concern for William but was misinterpreted as a lack of support. Things were said and done in the run up to the wedding that both sides regret but had caused irreparable damage," royal expert Camilla Tominey says.

    Nevertheless, according to the expert, “people love a royal rebel at the end of the day."

    Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 and she gave birth to their son, Archie, in May last year.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017

    In January 2020 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by declaring they intend to "step back" from the Royal Family and want to divide their time between UK and North America.
    .

    Related:

    Prince Harry and Duchess Markle Reportedly Encourage Anti-Facebook Boycott
    Prince Harry 'Tormented by Fractured Family Ties', Meghan Markle 'Extremely Low' in US, Report Says
    Prince Harry May Displease Queen With 'Disappointing' Remarks on Commonwealth History, MP Says
    UK Army Veteran Slams Prince Harry as Complete Idiot Over Duke of Sussex’s Commonwealth Comments
    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Drugs, drugs, Rehabilitation Center, rehab, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse