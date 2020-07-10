Frozen Prince Charles Watches Employee Fainting During Visit to Distribution Centre - Video

Prince Charles had an unusual experience outside the Asda Distribution Centre in Bristol.
Footage posted online shows the Prince of Wales, 71, speaking to an employee, who looks cheerful at first, but then he starts to stagger and fall to the ground. The prince looks stunned for a few seconds but then checks to see if the employee is okay, as staff rushes to help revive him.
Thankfully he recovered quickly!— The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) July 9, 2020
Highly unusual moment as a supermarket worker faints when meeting Prince Charles!#PrinceCharles #Bristol #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/mEGdTSGNv8
The employees were seen helping their co-worker get up and taking him away. However, the video continues showing the man speaking again to the prince.
Prince Charles visited the Asda Distribution Centre with his wife Camilla to thank the employees who have been working at the supermarket amid the coronavirus pandemic.
