'No Intention of Coming Back': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Part Ways With Queen's Lawyers

While the British Royal Family previously urged Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to “change their minds” after the couple announced their decision to "quit their official duties", it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently "dropped a huge hint" that they won't be coming back, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, Harry and Meghan have now "ditched" the Queen’s lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, who represented the prince since his teens and to whose senior partner Gerrard Tyrell the Duke of Sussex previously turned every time he sought legal advice.
"It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back", one courtier reportedly said. "The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace".
And while Harbottle & Lewis also used to represent Archewell, Harry and Meghan's not-for-profit organization, the firm has since been replaced by their rival Fieldfisher.
"They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path", a source close to the couple told the newspaper.
Tyrell reportedly said that "we do not comment on such matters".
All comments
Show new comments (0)