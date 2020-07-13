Register
16:20 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This file photo taken on August 8, 2012 shows (from L) Central Africa Republic's Elisabeth Mandaba, Colombia's Rosibel García and Saudi Arabia's Sarah al-Attar competing in the women's 800m heats at the athletics event of the London 2012 Olympic Games in the capital

    UK Sport's DeltaG Project Violated WADA Principles & Should be Investigated, British Observers Say

    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER MORIN
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007131079872313-uk-sports-deltag-project-violated-wada-principles--should-be-investigated-british-observers-say/

    Although UK Sport is insisting that the use of an energy-boosting drink did not violate WADA and UKAD's regulations, the government agency's attitude to athletes' health and reputation, let alone the secrecy surrounding the project, is ringing the cheating alarm, British scholars note.

    The Mail on Sunday broke on 11 July that UK Sport allegedly used British medal hopefuls as "guinea pigs", feeding them an experimental substance, DeltaG, in a bid to improve their performance at the 2012 Olympic Games, although giving no guarantees that the "novel nutritional intervention" wouldn't breach anti-doping rules or that it wouldn't carry any side effects.

    UK Sport immediately rejected the allegations, stating that it had consulted with both UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and WADA and ensured that the product in question – ketone ester – complied with guidelines.

    Athletes' Health and Reputation Were Endangered

    The anti-doping regulation is pursuing two objectives: to protect the athletes' health and ensure that the competition is fair, elaborates Dr Gregory Ioannidis, a sports lawyer and anti-doping expert, adding that both of them were abused as the medal hopefuls' health and the honesty of the games were thrown into doubt.

    "To allow athletes to use experimental substances that, in fact, cause side effects and on occasions may have the potential of performance enhancement, is to say that self-regulation is becoming negligent and irresponsible; the result is that such matter now causes alarm", he highlights.

    According to The Mail on Sunday's findings, "91 elite-level sportspeople across eight Olympic sports" consumed the product. However, over 40% of athletes who took part in the DeltaG project suffered side effects, including vomiting and gastrointestinal upsets, with 28 individuals quitting the project for this reason. A further 24 athletes also withdrew from the endeavour, saying that the substance brought benefits to them.

    Although UK Sport asserts that it consulted both the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and WADA prior to the Olympics, adding that waivers as well as specific non-disclosure forms inked by sportspeople was standard practice for such a trial, the documents cited by The Mail on Sunday shows that the agency was preparing for a potential backlash.

    UK Sport's 14-page communications strategy specifically warned: "WADA might exercise their rights to regulate … [and] collect blood samples or retrospectively test old samples. This may occur if there is pressure from the media prior to 2012 if the concept was to leak". The documents further assured that "ketosis is a temporary physiological state and would be difficult to prove or test with any post-event samples as the fuel source is utilised during exercises".

    In addition, the aforementioned non-disclosure forms stated clearly that UK Sport "does not guarantee, promise, assure or represent that the ketone ester is absolutely World Anti-Doping Code compliant and therefore excludes all responsibility for the use of ketone ester".

    According to Ioannidis, it is worrisome that the government agency appeared to be ready to throw the athletes under the bus in a potential anti-doping scandal.

    "Sport governing bodies have, in the last few years, pursued a crusade on the dangers from the use of supplements", the anti-doping expert says. "From experience, athletes usually find themselves in anti-doping controversy, as several supplements in the market are contaminated and return positive test results. Having defended over 100 athletes on allegations of anti-doping rule violations, many of which concerned the use of contaminated supplements, I am amazed and shocked at such [a] slap dash and irresponsible approach from the governing bodies concerned".

    He underscores that the project and its rationale are prompting justified concerns, suggesting that "an enquiry must be called into these allegations".

    2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony

    UK Sport's Secrecy & WADA's Double Standard Approach

    The secrecy surrounding the DeltaG project and the fact that it was paid for with public funds are making the controversy even worse, according to Dr John Nauright, dean of the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services at Lock Haven University.

    According to the Mail on Sunday, the government sports agency paid at least 229,715 taxpayer pounds ($289,530) to Oxford’s research team for DeltaG studies on sportspeople between 2011 and 2013.

    "While it is not clear who authorised the secret testing of an experimental substance on athletes using public funds, it is clear that any such programme not publicly revealed has a purpose of hiding what is being done, or ensuring that the substance in question is not accessed by others who might receive similar competitive benefits", he presumes, adding that this is a "clear violation of one of WADA’s three pillars of sport that constitutes cheating".

    "That is, this project violated 'the spirit of sport' as WADA defines it", he stresses.

    He bemoans the fact that as with many performance enhancement programmes, either legal or illegal, according to WADA rules, "it is often many years after the fact we learn of specific activities".

    Furthermore, there is obviously a double-standard approach with some countries being subjected to tough scrutiny and criticism and others being let off the hook, according to the professor.

    "WADA is political and has been dominated by Western interests", Nauright observes. "It is headquartered in Canada and at the time was directed by a British official. There remains a 'Cold War' overtone to the accusations and penalties against Russia and Russian athletes, yet you never hear the same discussions directed to individual and systemic violations by Western nations".

    In 2016, a number of Russian athletes and sports officials were accused of allegedly running an institutional doping conspiracy during the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. In December 2017, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over a supposed state-sponsored doping effort. Moscow resolutely rejected the allegations of a state-sponsored doping system. In 2019, WADA imposed a four-year ban on Russian sportspeople's participation in international competitions over the claimed lab manipulations.

    Meanwhile, in June 2020, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced that it had completed a reanalysis of samples from the London 2012 Olympic Games, finding over 80 anti-doping rule violations.

    Related:

    WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athletes
    Russian Sports Minister Hopes for Fair Verdict by CAS on RUSADA-WADA Dispute
    British 2012 Olympians Served as Guinea Pigs for Testing New Performance-Enhancing Drug, Report Says
    Tags:
    World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), anti-doping, anti-doping scandal, Olympic games, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Rap Stars to Turkey Puppets: Most Unorthodox Presidential Candidates
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse