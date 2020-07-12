Register
    Final fireworks lighten the Olympic stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games on August 12, 2012

    British 2012 Olympians Served as Guinea Pigs for Testing New Performance-Enhancing Drug, Report Says

    The idea to introduce the innovative drug ketone into UK sports was reportedly borrowed from the US special forces, who embarked on the project in the 2010s in a bid to boost their operatives’ endurance.

    Britain's Olympic athletes were exploited as guinea pigs to test an experimental substance in a government project covered by public funds aiming to enhance their performance at the 2012 Games in London, a Mail on Sunday investigation suggested.

    The so-called "novel nutritional intervention" was offered to medal hopefuls during competition despite it only being available for "research" at the time, with UK Sport, behind the project, giving no guarantees it wouldn't breach anti-doping rules or that it wouldn't carry any side effects.

    To get away clean, the agency reportedly prepared a number of special waivers freeing themselves of any liability or media backlash should anything go wrong and non-disclosure agreements banning athletes from talking about it.

    A series of documents obtained by the Mail on Sunday show that 91 top athletes across eight Olympic sports were fed the product, an energy-boosting drink branded DeltaG, then only at the first stage of in-competition testing on humans.

    'No Guarantees' of Compliance With WADA Rules

    The files suggest that a staggering 40 percent of them subsequently suffered from severe side effects, including vomiting.

    On top of this, no guarantees were given during the landmark competition that WADA had nothing against the substance, a synthetic version of a naturally occurring body acid called ketones. Ketones are a natural fuel source produced in the human liver as a by-product of fat breakdown when a person is not consuming enough carbohydrates, so additional supplies of ketone are believed to bring one energy without the need for food.

    UK Sport produced a special "participant information sheet" to go hand in hand with the project application which read: "UK Sport does not guarantee, promise, assure or represent that use of ketone esters is absolutely World Anti-Doping Code compliant and therefore excludes all responsibility for use of the ketone ester".

    This means the athletes could not complain if WADA deemed the use of DeltaG illegal. The World Anti-Doping Agency and UK Anti-Doping reportedly told UK Sport in response to its inquiry that ketones were allowed, but suggested they could review their take any time.

    The substance contained in the drink was originally developed by scientists at Oxford University with $10 million in funding from the American Department of Defence so US Special Forces could enhance their physique and operate longer behind enemy lines without food.

    Avifavir at a storage in Moscow,
    © REUTERS / Handout .
    Russian Avifavir COVID-19 Drug to Be Presented in Latin America on 10 July

    UK Sport has since upheld the innovation and paid Oxford researchers to conduct tests involving athletes, after trials on animals were finalised, the documents revealed.

    They first conducted trials of the substance on rowers and cyclists. Invoices, obtained by the MoS, show UK Sport gave Oxford's research team £4,000 in early 2011, for a trial involving rugby players at Bath University and then £183,600 later in 2011 for the trials on the rowers and cyclists.

    An obtained "roadmap memo" suggested that further on, UK Sport aimed to implement DeltaG with targeted athletes and sports "in the period leading into and during London 2012 with events greater than five minutes’ duration and multi-event athletes".

    These sports included cycling, hockey, sailing, swimming, as well as track and field.

    The researcher behind the long-term development of DeltaG is Professor Kieran Clarke, a highly respected and renowned professional, who told the MoS that she was unaware of UK Sport's trial of DeltaG in Olympians in the run-up to London 2012 and during the Games.

    A lab technician shows a sample to be tested for doping
    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    ITA Detects Over 80 Anti-Doping Rule Breaches During 2012 Olympics Samples Reanalysis

    However, she admitted, that given the preceding successful trials of DeltaG ketones, which had proven to be safe, she was not against trying them on elite athletes.

    'Supporting Success of National Sports Teams'

    The drink hit store shelves in 2018 and has since been widely used as a lawful food supplement capable of boosting performance.

    UK Sport responded to the MoS revelation saying the agency invests in expert institutes and funds their research and innovation projects, which are in full compliance with international norms and regulations, "to support the success of our national sports teams".

    "The Ketone Ester project received independent ethical approval from the Research Advisory Group in January 2012. Additionally, UK Anti-Doping confirmed in writing, after seeking clarification from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), that WADA had 'no reason to consider such substances as banned under the 2011 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods'". 

    UK Sport also specified that on the athletes’ part, they filled in consent forms, outlining all the conditions and risks.

