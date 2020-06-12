ITA Detects Over 80 Anti-Doping Rule Breaches During 2012 Olympics Samples Reanalysis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday that it had completed a reanalysis of samples from the London 2012 Olympic Games uncovering more than 80 anti-doping rule violations.

"In this respect, the ITA has just finalized the London 2012 re-analysis program that saw more than two-thirds of all urine samples collected at the time of the Games re-analyzed and, in total, more than 80 anti-doping rule violations uncovered, allowing in some instances the reallocation of Olympic medals to their rightful owners by the IOC", the organization said in a statement.

In 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the launch of the reanalysis program to re-examine samples from the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The IOC has delegated results management to the International Testing Agency, which is in charge of reviewing all the test results and notifying athletes concerned.

The reanalysis was launched against the backdrop of the 2016 scandal when a number of Russian athletes and sports officials were accused of running an institutional doping conspiracy during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

In December 2017, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over an alleged state-sponsored doping scheme in the country. The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted allegations of a state-sponsored doping system. They were supported by the head of the IOC-established commission Samuel Schmid, who said there was no proof of state support for the doping system in Russia.

In November 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed a four-year ban on Russian athletes' participation in international sporting events due to alleged manipulation of the Moscow anti-doping lab data.

ITA confirmed that WADA transferred more than 50 priority cases of Russian athletes suspected of violating anti-doping rules.

"The Board was furthermore informed that ITA’s Legal Affairs Department was handed over 50 priority athlete cases by WADA in the framework of 'Operation LIMS' that probes into doping in Russian sport and conducts the Moscow laboratory re-analysis program", the statement added.

WADA's decision to ban Russia from taking part in international sporting events was criticized by Russian sports officials and lawmakers. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that WADA's ban violated the Olympic Charter and was politicized, and Moscow, therefore, had every reason to challenge the decision.