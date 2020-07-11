Register
13:37 GMT11 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A close-up detail of the cover of a European Union British passport

    No-Deal Brexit Risks Sliding Into Grander War, Leaving Thousands Stateless, Report Says

    © REUTERS / Mal Langsdon
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007111079857104-no-deal-brexit-risks-sliding-into-grander-war-leaving-thousands-stateless-report-says/

    Concerns are on the rise that crowds of Europeans afraid of being treated like outcasts in post-EU Britain could account for a new Windrush scandal, when over 80 people, descendants from the Caribbean region, were wrongly deported by the Home Office in 2018.

    The ongoing impasse in UK-EU trade negotiations has triggered broad speculation over EU citizens’ rights on British territory after the transition period is over, a new report by The Independent suggests.

    Neither Tory MP and Chairman of the European Research Group Mark Francois, nor EU negotiator Michel Barnier is going to great lengths to pretend that the early end to the current trade discussions between the sides "is anything other than a breakdown", the newspaper reported, illustrating the "poignant contrast" between the two and how "cool and logical" Barnier recently responded to Francois’s "cheeky missive from a free country".

    The exchange took place as the formal deadline to request an extension to the currently deadlocked trade talks passed. Barnier pointed out that the broad agreement on the "level playing field" and fisheries was contained in the UK-EU Political Declaration that Francois had himself earlier voted for, while Francois appears not to be overly concerned about the "billet-doux" from Brussels, the report says concluding that a no-deal Brexit seems to be looming on the horizon, and the British don't appear to care.

    Transportation, quarantines, job losses, and perpetual checks of those travelling between Britain and the EU appear to be the lesser of woes in their bilateral relationship, as one of the bloc's major concerns is the continuing rights and security of EU citizens living and working in Britain.

    UK border
    © CC BY 2.0 / Manuel Gonzalez Noriega
    Johnson’s Brexit Plans Slammed as Trade Secretary Reportedly Warns of Looming Risks to UK Reputation

    As The Independent’s earlier reports of worrisome trends in the settlement statistics have it, EU nationals are increasingly being refused the right to stay in the UK, a fact that is believed to significantly increase the risks of a new Windrush-type scandal.

    When the legal deadline for talks expires next summer, thousands of EU citizens could be left stateless and eligible for forced deportation, the British newspaper wrote, adding this is something that the bloc will not tolerate and will retaliate over.

    Specifically, British expats in Spain and other countries will "learn to their cost" that what was supposed to be just a bilateral trade deal is slowly turning into a kind of "cold war between the EU and the UK".

    "The comic opera exchange of provocations between Francois and Barnier seems the precursor to a much more vicious and damaging war of words and of economics", the report sums up.

    Similar concerns were expressed the other day during a session of the UK parliament's Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union, commonly known as the Brexit Select Committee in light of resumed talks between the two sides.

    Now vulnerable UK-residing EU citizens are afraid of potentially ending up like the so-called Windrush generation, who lived in the country for many years after leaving the Caribbean for Britain following World War Two, but lacked documents to prove their legal status.

    The main sticking point in connection with post-Brexit arrangements is trade, though. Since the UK was reported in early June to have indicated its readiness to reach a compromise with the EU on trade regulations and fisheries if Brussels scraps its "maximalist" demands, new reports suggest that in response, the EU’s Barnier is set to be "preparing the ground" to soften his hardline stance on post-Brexit talks.

    The speculation came days after Barnier's confirmation that "significant divergences remain between the EU and UK", but promised the sides "will continue working with patience, respect, and determination".

    However, the two sides currently remain at odds over the matter, with a fishery deal remaining one of the stumbling blocks. The EU seeks to retain access to British waters to freely fish there, while PM Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will become an "independent coastal state” and have full control over its waters.

    Related:

    'We are the UK of Great Britain and N Ireland… That Includes Scotland,' Commentator Says on Brexit
    Liam Fox: Brexiteer Ex-UK Minister to Run for WTO Director-General, Report Claims
    Johnson’s Brexit Plans Slammed as Trade Secretary Reportedly Warns of Looming Risks to UK Reputation
    Tags:
    talks, Brexit, post-Brexit, Windrush Scandal, Windrush
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse