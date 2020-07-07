Campaigners Raise Concerns Over Future of EU Citizens in UK After Brexit, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU citizens living in the United Kingdom will face problems after Brexit unless they have a special physical card that proves their right to remain in the country legally, media reported on Tuesday.

The statement was made during a session of the UK parliament's Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union, commonly known as the Brexit Select Committee in light of resumed talks between Brussels and London over a trade and future relationship deal.

According to a lawyer for the3million campaign organization for EU citizens in the UK, some of them feared that they might end up like the so-called Windrush generation who lived in the country for many years but lacked documents to prove their legal status.

Though the rights of EU citizens in the UK were enshrined in the Withdrawal Agreement signed in late January, the Brexit select committee was told that they were still concerned about their future rights, the newspaper added.

Concerns were also raised about EU citizens who mistakenly accepted pre-settled status, which is given if a person does not have five years' continuous residence. According to the newspaper, 1.3 million out of 3.3 million people who had gone through the settlement process had been granted pre-settled status. Some of them accepted the status, as they did not realize they were entitled to the full settled status, while some of them did not understand that they would have to re-apply at the end of the five-year qualifying period.