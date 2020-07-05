Register
17:20 GMT05 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    UK Government Hopes Prince Andrew Will Speak to FBI Over His Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/97/1078169709_0:27:2872:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_ae8e912d189c991d25b3320dcf1c9d2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007051079801760-uk-government-hopes-prince-andrew-will-speak-to-fbi-over-his-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein/

    On Thursday, the FBI arrested Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell on six charges, including enticing minors to engage in illegal sex acts. Prince Andrew is a close friend of both Epstein and Maxwell and has been accused by one of the late banker’s alleged victims of having sex with her when she was just 17.

    British ministers hope that Prince Andrew will speak with the FBI over his links to Jeffrey Epstein so that the government doesn’t have to intervene into the case, the Daily Mail reported. "I'm sure the Home Office would rather the two parties deal with it themselves without any ministerial involvement. The last thing they want is to find themselves caught between the Royal family on one side and the US authorities on the other. They do not want to navigate through that," Andrew Campbell-Tiech QC told the outlet.

    The development comes a day after US prosecutors lodged a request to interview Prince Andrew via a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT), according to The Sunday Telegraph. The newspaper said the UK Home Office did not confirm or deny the existence of a MLAT request. the Under a bilateral agreement between the United States and the Britain, both countries can ask for assistance in interrogating individuals in criminal cases.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges, in Bruges
    © AFP 2020 / JOHN THYS
    'Royally F***ed': Prince Andrew's Relationship With Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed

    The Duke of York’s legal team previously said he is eager to cooperate with the FBI and that he'd offered help with an investigation on "at least three occasions". However, a US attorney working on the Epstein case said the royal falsely portrayed himself as eager to speak with the FBI while in fact providing "zero co-operation" to the inquiry.

    Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July last year on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He reportedly killed himself while in jail awaiting trial. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have sparked many conspiracy theories. Prince Andrew, who had been friends with the financier and even visited him in 2010 after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitutes and was ordered to register as a sex offender, was pressured to clarify his ties with Epstein. In an interview with the BBC the royal said it was a mistake to visit Epstein after his first criminal case, but didn’t say he regretted befriending the banker and said knowing him had some "beneficial outcomes".

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    © AP Photo / Chris Ison
    Maxwell 'Acted Like Older Sister' to Groom Teenage Girl for 'Godfather' Epstein, Court Files Say

    On 2 July, the FBI arrested Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British tycoon Robert Maxwell. The 58-year-old, among other things, has been charged with enticing minors as young as 14 to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Both Epstein and Maxwell were close with Prince Andrew, who reportedly repeatedly invited Maxwell to Buckingham Palace.

    The Duke of York is himself accused by one of Epstein’s accusers of having sex with her on three occasions, including once when she was 17, a claim Prince Andrew denies. Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked to London and forced to have sex with the royal inside the mansion of Ghislaine Maxwell. Commenting on the photo, which shows Prince Andrew in a house together with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, the Duke of York said no one can prove whether or not the image was doctored and said he doesn’t recollect meeting Giuffre.

     

    Tags:
    sex trafficking ring, sexual abuse, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse