'$5 Million Cat and Mouse Game': FBI Reportedly Tracked Ghislaine Maxwell for a Year Before Arrest

On Thursday, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on charges of playing a role in the "sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls" by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019.

The Daily Mail has revealed some details of Thursday’s arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and former partner of notorious sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, who presumably committed suicide in a New York prison last year.

According to the newspaper, a raid on Maxwell’s secret hideaway in New Hampshire kicked off in the early hours of 2 July, when 24 armed FBI agents along with local police “drove at speed up the half-mile driveway in a convoy of 15 vehicles”.

“And let’s just say, we didn’t knock politely on the door. It was smashed down”, the news outlet cited an unnamed source as saying.

© AP Photo / Chris Ison FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

“Maxwell was up and dressed, in the living room, wearing sweat pants and a top. Strangely she didn’t seem to have much reaction. It was like it wasn’t registering with her. She was turned around quickly and cuffed. She was in custody in a matter of seconds”, the source added.

Referring to Maxwell, the Daily Mail also cited another source as arguing that FBI agents had been “on her tail” since August 2019, something that allegedly cost “at least five million bucks, maybe more, and hundreds of man hours”.

“The FBI has been tracking her for a year. They had her, then they lost her. She was in Colorado and Wyoming then they lost her until she showed up in New Hampshire. It’s been a high-stakes game of cat and mouse”, they asserted.

Maxwell ostensibly managed to “slip through the net once but as soon as the grand jury came back with an indictment ten days ago, it was on”, according to the source.

Later on Thursday, the FBI confirmed that the 58-year-old had been arrested on charges of playing a role in the "sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Epstein”, who was arrested in 2008 for sexually abusing minors.

He was later released under a plea deal, only to be convicted for sex trafficking in July 2019. In August of that year, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in New York City, with officials declaring his death a suicide.

The official cause of his death remains disputed as its circumstances raised doubts as to whether he could have been murdered before he could testify against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, among others.