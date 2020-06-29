Register
09:45 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on Brexit at the Institute for Government in central London, Monday Sept. 2, 2019

    Ex-PM Tony Blair Admits he Hasn’t Cooked a Meal or Cleaned a Loo Since Elected in 1997

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    UK
    Get short URL
    3 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/53/1079225399_0:303:3078:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_c0be234ba2db353cf8f80b69e76bf9b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006291079745285-ex-pm-tony-blair-admits-he-hasnt-cooked-a-meal-or-cleaned-a-loo-since-elected-in-1997/

    The former British Prime Minister has opened up on ambition, old habits and how he has dodged housework for the past 23 years.

    Tony Blair, who served as UK Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, and Leader of the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, has admitted in an interview for The Sunday Times that he has not done any household chores in 23 years.

    The former British politician, 67, revealed he gave up doing things like washing dishes or cooking a meal after entering No 10 Downing Street in 1997 as the newly-elected Prime Minister.

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview with Axel Threlfall at a Reuters Newsmaker event on The challenging state of British politics in London, Britain, November 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / toby melville
    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview with Axel Threlfall at a Reuters Newsmaker event on "The challenging state of British politics" in London, Britain, November 25, 2019

    Even after leaving office ten years later he couldn’t shake off the habit.

    Blair, who currently runs the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said he had not done the laundry, cleaned a loo or even driven a car since then, with only one family meal to his credit of late.

    "The honest answer is no... I did actually cook something for me and my youngest son [Leo] the other day. It was an omelette," he said.

    After the family had to give up household staff due to the coronavirus lockdown since March, daily chores in their seven-bedroom house in Buckinghamshire have been shouldered by Blair’s wife Cherie and their children. The couple were isolating with their son, 35, a football agent, his pregnant wife and their two children.

    Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak at the University of Ulster in Derry (Londonderry), Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016.
    © AFP 2020 / Brian Lawless
    Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak at the University of Ulster in Derry (Londonderry), Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016.

    Reflecting on how entering Downing Street radically changed his life, Tony Blair said he found it impossible to go back to his customary routine after leaving office.

    “My life’s not been normal since moving into Downing Street… You have the whole security apparatus around you and it just changes. So there’s a lot that isn’t normal,” Blair confessed.

    Other former British PMs, such as David Cameron and Theresa May, have been spotted on occasion shopping at supermarkets, however, Blair admitted he never does the shopping.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the politician insisted he had not ventured out of his home for three months, in the longest spell under one roof since he “was a child”.

    But Blair admitted that the “family time” was something he enjoyed and would look back on fondly.

    Related:

    Who Dares Wins: How SAS Commando Lost His Life During Tony Blair’s African Adventure 20 Years Ago
    Tony Blair Urges UK Gov’t to ‘Shift at Speed’ to Launch Mass Testing as Containment for COVID-19
    Labour's Keir Starmer Most Popular UK Opposition Leader Since Tony Blair, New Poll Reveals
    Tony Blair Urges UK to Take 'Pro-US' Stand on Huawei’s Role in Britain's 5G Network
    Tags:
    Theresa May, David Cameron, British Labour Party, Labour party, Tony Blair
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse