Register
11:17 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during an interview with Axel Threlfall at a Reuters Newsmaker event on The challenging state of British politics in London, Britain, November 25, 2019

    Tony Blair Urges UK to Take 'Pro-US' Stand on Huawei’s Role in Britain's 5G Network

    © REUTERS / toby melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    312
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107972/50/1079725095_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_63c0606a96aa91c4dc1c036ff7e20f3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006261079727007-tony-blair-urges-uk-to-take-pro-us-stand-on-huaweis-role-in-britains-5g-network/

    On Thursday, Huawei received permission to construct a research and development facility near Cambridge worth one billion pounds ($1.24 billion).

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged the UK to side with the US when it comes to London’s decision on the Chinese tech giant Huawei’s participation in building the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

    “I think we do need to make a call and I think it has got to be pro-US in the end. It is very hard for us not to be with the US on anything that touches US security”, Blair told a Reuters Newsmaker event on Thursday.

    He said that Huawei infrastructure was substantially cheaper than alternatives, adding, “one of the extraordinary things about 5G is that the West has in a way just allowed this advantage, this superiority to be gained”.

    The statement comes as Huawei said earlier on Thursday that it had been allowed to start building a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) research and development facility in England.

    The Chinese telecom giant acquired the site located in Sawston, seven miles from Cambridge University, back in 2018, reportedly seeking to construct its offices there with an initial capacity of 400 people.

    Thursday’s developments were preceded by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Keith Krach reportedly warning Britain that it is on a “slippery slope” and reiterating Washington’s mantra that Huawei is “an extension of the Chinese government”.

    “They want to co-opt the researchers, and talent from one of the most prestigious universities. They want to get their hands on the technology and IP [intellectual property] to take back to China”, Krach was cited by The Times as saying earlier this week.

    Johnson Reportedly Mulls Cutting Huawei’s Role in UK’s 5G

    The remarks followed the Daily Telegraph citing unnamed sources as saying in late May that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to slash Huawei’s role in the country’s 5G network rollout.

    “He [Johnson] still wants a relationship with China but the Huawei deal is going to be significantly scaled back. Officials have been instructed to come up with a plan to reduce Huawei’s involvement as quickly as possible”, the source claimed.

    Huawei UK chief Victor Zhang, for his part, slammed those who “choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence”, and warned that disrupting Huawei’s “involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice”.

    “[Our] priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies keep Britain connected, which in this current health crisis has been more vital than ever. This is our proven track record”, he underscored, in an apparent reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In late February, London announced that it would allow Huawei Technologies a limited role in building the UK’s 5G network across the country, despite previous White House warnings that the decision may compromise Britain’s security and hamper intelligence-sharing between the US and the UK.

    London said at the time that the Chinese tech behemoth would be excluded from the 5G network’s "core" parts, such as safety-related and safety-critical areas, e.g. military bases.

    UK Crackdown on Huawei

    Washington has repeatedly accused Huawei of conducting espionage activities on behalf of the Chinese government, despite company officials vehemently rejecting the allegations, calling them “anti-competitive” practices.

    US authorities tightened the screws on Huawei in May 2019, when the US Department of Commerce banned the telecom titan and 68 of its subsidiaries from working with American companies and called upon its allies to avoid conducting business with the Chinese firm.

    Despite US crackdown, Huawei touted "solid business performance" in its 2019 Annual Report, with the company’s sales topping $123 billion and net profits reaching $9 billion.

    Related:

    China's Ambassador to UK Slams Senior Tories' Anti-Huawei Stance as 'Witch-Hunt'
    Conservative MPs Set to Rebel Against Boris Johnson Over Huawei Having Its Fingers in UK’s 5G Pie
    Allegations Against Huawei 'Absurd' Amid CIA & US Corporations' Global Spying – UK Politician
    Full-Fibre Fallout: How Much Could Possible UK Gov't Phase-Out Of Huawei Cost Britain's IT, 5G Edge?
    Tags:
    government, role, infrastructure, 5G, Huawei, Tony Blair, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse